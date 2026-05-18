6 Inpatient Facilities In Bengaluru Offering Acute Psychiatric Care

Bengaluru offers top-tier acute psychiatric care through specialised inpatient facilities. You will receive compassionate support, advanced therapies, and 24/7 monitoring for crisis stabilisation, recovery, and long-term mental illness.

Key Takeaways

Psychiatric care facilities in Bengaluru combine expert medical management and compassionate therapeutic environments.

Facilities like Sukoon Health, Cadabam’s Hospitals, and NIMHN offer 24/7 care for psychiatric conditions requiring immediate stabilisation and intensive monitoring.

Psychiatric facilities in Bengaluru employ multidisciplinary teams who deliver comprehensive treatment.

The prevalence of mental disorders in adults in Bengaluru is 10.6%. But mental health awareness is growing in the city. Patients and their families are looking for accessible and high-quality care, particularly for acute psychiatric episodes that require immediate stabilisation.

At inpatient care facilities, you can get a safe environment for crisis and episode management, psychiatric stabilisation, and diagnostic evaluation. The facilities are also monitored 24/7 to ensure the safety of patients dealing with severe mental health issues.

Bengaluru has a number of premier institutions that specialise in psychiatric inpatient care, ranging from rehabilitation centres to government-funded and private hospitals. If you want to learn about the top inpatient facilities for acute psychiatric care in Bengaluru, keep reading.

What Are The Best Inpatient Facilities For Psychiatric Care In Bengaluru?

In Bengaluru, 1 in 20 people suffer from depression, 3.5% are affected by neurosis and stress-related disorders, and 0.9% are at high risk of suicide. If you are one of the silent sufferers or their immediate caregiver, here are the best inpatient facilities for psychiatric care to consider.

Sukoon Health

Sukoon Health is a highly-rated rehabilitation centre that also offers inpatient, outpatient, and residential psychiatric care services. Considering the prevalence of 3,500 cases of mental health conditions per 100,000 population in Karnataka, Sukoon Health launched its mental health facility in Bengaluru as well.

Sukoon Health is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). You will receive evidence-based, patient-centred inpatient care at the Bengaluru facility 24/7. The facility is noted for its safe, comfortable, and nurturing environment.

You will find modern, well-maintained, individual rooms on gender-specific floors. Patients can also access therapeutic and recreational spaces. A dedicated team of experienced psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and therapists bring more than 75 years of combined experience. The multidisciplinary team delivers personalised treatment, art therapy, psychotherapy, and recreational sessions, along with other advanced interventions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS).

More than 80% of the patients report improvement in their mental health within just two weeks of treatment at Sukoon’s facilities. Other than Bengaluru, Sukoon’s services are also available in Gurgaon, Chattarpur, and Hyderabad.

24/7 evidence-based inpatient mental health services.

NABH-accredited care in a safe, modern, and gender-specific environment.

Diverse psychiatric care approaches, from art therapy to rTMS.

Multidisciplinary team with over 75 years of combined experience.

Reports of improved mental health from more than 80% patients.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8448156500 | +91 1244265238

+91 8448156500 +91 1244265238 Mail: info@sukoonhealth.com

info@sukoonhealth.com Website: https://sukoonhealth.com/psychiatric-hospital-in-bengaluru/

https://sukoonhealth.com/psychiatric-hospital-in-bengaluru/ Address: Sukoon Psychiatry Centre, New BEL Road, 22, 2nd Main Rd, Poornapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 569954.

Cadabam’s Hospitals

Cadabam’s Hospitals in Bengaluru is recognised for its specialised inpatient psychiatric facility with a capacity of 32 beds. The facility takes a multidisciplinary approach to psychiatric care. They employ certified psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, and rehab therapists.

The team focuses on evidence-based treatment, including Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), and neuro-rehabilitation.

Cadabam’s Hospital has more than 32 years of experience in delivering mental health care. You will find a safe, clean, and home-like environment featuring private and semi-private rooms and a 24-hour cafeteria.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 9741476476 (JP Nagar) | +91 9611194949 (Kanakapura Road)

+91 9741476476 (JP Nagar) +91 9611194949 (Kanakapura Road) Mail: info@cadabamshospitals.com

info@cadabamshospitals.com Website: https://www.cadabamshospitals.com

https://www.cadabamshospitals.com Address: 280, 15th Cross, 5th Phase, Near Prasanti Nagar, JP Nagar, Bengaluru- 560078. | Gulakamale Village, Near Kaggalipura, 17th Mile, Post Taralu, Bengaluru- 560082.

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is another NABH-accredited government-funded institution offering high-quality inpatient psychiatric care.

NIMHANS has an extensive capacity of more than 1500 beds and is recognised for its comprehensive psychiatric care services. Although treatment at the facility is cost-effective, you should be prepared to face long waiting times due to high patient loads. The institute offers multidisciplinary care, covering long-term, complex, and chronic mental health issues.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8026995250

+91 8026995250 Mail: psychiatry@nimhans.ac.in

psychiatry@nimhans.ac.in Website: https://www.nimhans.ac.in/departments/psychiatry

https://www.nimhans.ac.in/departments/psychiatry Address: Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Hosur/Marigowda Road, Bengaluru- 560029.





Amaha Mental Health Hospital

Amaha is highly recognised for its modern inpatient psychiatric care facility. You will find a safe and compassionate environment with 24/7 supervision. The facility and the care approaches are ideal for adults with moderate to extreme mental health conditions like severe depression, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and schizophrenia.

Care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists and nurses. In order to support the recovery of patients, Amaha runs yoga sessions, art therapy, and structured routines. Although the cost of treatment can be high for some patients, the facility is often praised for its patient-centric approach.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 2071171501

+91 2071171501 Mail: support@amahahealth.com

support@amahahealth.com Website: https://www.amahahealth.com/centre/bengaluru

https://www.amahahealth.com/centre/bengaluru Address: Docube Clinic, Whitefield, 2nd floor, Keerthi Surya Shakthi Towers, ITPL Main Road, Hoodi, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560048. | Docube Clinic Koramangala, 365 1st floor, Sulochana Building, 1st Cross Road, 3rd Block, Santhosapuram, Koramangala 3 Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560034. | 1st Floor, #15, Bannerghatta Rd, Sarakki Industrial Layout, 3rd Phase, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560076. | Survey number 25, SGR -3, Docube Healthcare 2nd Floor, 1A4, Sarjapur Main Rd, Janatha Colony, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560035. | 463, 14th Cross, M.C.E.C.H.S. Layout Main Road, Dr Shivarama Karanth Nagar, RK Hegde Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560077.





Mind and Brain Hospital

The Mind and Brain Hospital in Bengaluru has a specialised inpatient psychotic care facility with a capacity of 50 beds. The facility and caregivers are particularly known for successfully treating depression and anxiety.

You will find 24/7 emergency services, a recovery-supporting environment, and advanced treatment like TMS. Treatment can be found for a wide range of psychiatric and neuro-psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, dementia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Treatments are also available for sleep disorders and behavioural problems in both children and adults. A team of psychiatrists, neurologists, clinical psychologists, and therapists provides comprehensive mental health care.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 9900750017

+91 9900750017 Mail: info@mindandbrainhospital.in

info@mindandbrainhospital.in Website: https://mindandbrainhospital.in

https://mindandbrainhospital.in Address: 150/24, Mind and Brain Hospital- Best Psychiatrist, Kodigehalli Main Rd, opposite to Royal Mart, Sahakar Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560092.

TriLife Hospital

At TriLife Hospital, you will find comprehensive inpatient psychiatric care at a dedicated unit for treating mental health conditions. The inpatient facility offers crisis intervention 24/7. The team of mental health professionals delivers personalised therapy, including CBT and ECT. Moreover, you will also get a clean, safe and supportive environment for fast recovery.

TriLife uses cutting-edge technology for accurate diagnosis. The facility also has private consultation rooms and treatment spaces.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8042122222 | 1800 420 2222.

+91 8042122222 1800 420 2222. Mail: reachus@trilife.in

reachus@trilife.in Website: https://www.trilife.in/specialities/psychiatry

https://www.trilife.in/specialities/psychiatry Address: #216, 7th Main, 80 Feet Road, 1st Block, HRBR Layout, Near Om Shakti Temple, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560043.

Ready For Your Recovery?

Acute inpatient care is highly accessible in Bengaluru. The top psychiatrist facility offers tailored and compassionate support. Expert 24/7 care and customised recovery plans are available for restoring the mental health of patients.

The facilities are also well-maintained, so that patients feel comfortable and at ease. So, start your journey to well-being and recovery. Securing your admission at the top inpatient psychiatric care facility in Bengaluru today!

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