U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in, questioning Tuchel's endgame tactical approach following England's semi-final loss to Argentina.
WATCH: Donald Trump Calls Out Thomas Tuchel's Tactics After England's FIFA World Cup Collapse
Donald Trump questioned Thomas Tuchel's tactics after England's World Cup exit, suggesting Harry Kane was wrongly deployed in a defensive role against Argentina.
- Donald Trump criticized Tuchel's tactics after England's defeat.
- Trump questioned Harry Kane's deeper, defensive role.
- England led 1-0 but conceded two late goals from Argentina.
Trump Criticizes Thomas Tuchel: England's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat to Argentina has sparked criticism from several quarters, and now U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on the topic. Speaking after England's heartbreaking exit, Trump questioned Thomas Tuchel's endgame tactical approach, particularly the decision to push captain Harry Kane into a deeper role after the Three Lions had taken the lead. Check it out:
🚨😬Donald Trump calls out Tuchel’s tactics to make Kane a ‘defensive player’ calling it ‘unusual’ [@clashreport] pic.twitter.com/WTjfsPxTXg— CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) July 17, 2026
England appeared to be in complete control after Anthony Gordon's second-half opener, only for Argentina to score twice in the closing minutes and snatch a place in the World Cup final against Spain.
Trump Questions Harry Kane's Role
Reacting to England's collapse, Trump suggested Tuchel's decision to make Kane focus on defensive duties.
"You have a great player in England, who I played golf with, you know that, right? He is Harry, who's been fantastic, I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence."
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The U.S. President also hinted that England should have continued attacking instead of protecting their slender advantage.
Tuchel's Tactical Switch Under Fire
England's approach changed noticeably after Gordon's goal in the 55th minute.
Tuchel gradually reinforced the defence, eventually ending the match with six defenders on the pitch as Argentina piled on the pressure.
The tactical shift failed to produce the desired outcome, with Lionel Messi inspiring a late comeback through two decisive assists as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez found the net to seal a 2-1 victory.
Trump concluded his remarks by insisting he was not claiming to be a football expert, while once again praising Kane.
"We gotta be a little offensive, right? But no I'm not going to call it. What do I know about coaching? It was unusual, but Harry is a great guy, actually."
England's defeat means Argentina will now face Spain in Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 final, while Tuchel's tactical decisions continue to dominate post-match discussions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who criticized Thomas Tuchel's tactics after England's World Cup defeat?
What specific tactical decision did Donald Trump criticize?
Trump questioned the decision to push captain Harry Kane into a deeper, more defensive role after England had taken the lead. He called it 'unusual.'
What was the outcome of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final match?
England lost 2-1 to Argentina. After leading 1-0, they conceded two late goals, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scoring for Argentina.
Why did Donald Trump comment on Harry Kane's role?
Trump suggested it was a mistake to make Kane a defensive player after England took the lead. He believes England should have continued attacking instead of protecting their advantage.