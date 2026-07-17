'Paper Ka Rate': Rahul Gandhi Slams Center, Claims NEET UG 2026 Paper Costs Rs 40 Lakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi alleged institutionalised paper leaks impacting millions of students.

He revealed alleged exam prices, blaming the entire examination ecosystem.

Gandhi called for re-exams, compensation, and student-centric examination reforms.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over repeated examination paper leaks, alleging that India's education system has reached a stage where question papers are available at fixed prices and sophisticated technology is being used to manipulate recruitment and entrance examinations.

Addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun, Gandhi used a series of graphics to argue that paper leaks have become institutionalised and claimed that honest students are paying the price for a system that benefits a privileged few.

'Paper Ka Rate'

Displaying a graphic titled "Paper Ka Rate", Gandhi alleged that examination papers are being sold like products with predetermined prices.

The chart shown during his address listed the alleged prices of leaked question papers, including ₹40 lakh for NEET UG 2026, ₹15 lakh each for IIT-JEE 2021 and Uttarakhand Patwari 2025, ₹10 lakh for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 examination, and ₹25 lakh for the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector 2025 examination.

"High technology being used for paper leaks; if you have crores, you can select from a menu card of paper leaks," Gandhi said.

'Four Types Of Injustices' Faced By Students

Gandhi said students are facing four major forms of injustice under the current system.

"There are four types of injustices that you are facing. The first is the cost of education... The second is that 4 out of 5 doors are closed. The third is that out of 150 students, only one boy or girl can succeed. And the final and most appalling injustice is the 'paper leak'. The reality is that there isn't just one path; there are two. Our discussion today focuses on this issue: the paper leak. How do paper leaks happen, who is responsible, and what could be the proposed solutions?..." he said.

'Paper Leaks Have Become The Norm'

The Congress leader alleged that repeated examination leaks reflect the condition of India's education system.

"State of India's education system is such that paper leaks have become norm," Gandhi said.

He also displayed another graphic titled "Paper Leak Epidemic", claiming that 7.5 crore students had been affected by 152 paper leak cases, while there had been no convictions.

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'Entire System Is Captured'

Using another illustration labelled "System Par Kabza", Gandhi alleged that the issue extends across the examination ecosystem.

The graphic identified various stakeholders, including the ministry, NTA (exam agencies), vendors, paper setters, translators, printers, transporters, coaching centres and examination centres.

"1% uses system, follows path of paper leak and hurts 99% others who are honest, poor," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Re-Exams, Compensation

Calling for immediate relief for affected candidates, Gandhi said students impacted by paper leaks should receive protection and compensation.

"Students should be given protection; those suffering due to paper leaks must be compensated, immediate re-exam be held," he said.

Push For Student-Centric Examination Reforms

Gandhi also called for comprehensive reforms to India's examination system, arguing that it is currently centred around the government instead of students.

"Today's exam system govt-centric; we want student-centric system, secured question banks, randomised question papers," he said.

He further argued that the country's examination framework has failed to keep pace with technological advancements.

"Current exam testing system is of 19th century, we must evolve a 21st century system," Gandhi said.

Appealing for a bipartisan approach, Gandhi said tackling paper leaks should not become a political issue.

"There can be political consensus on ending paper leaks which everyone must implement," he said.

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