5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under 50 Cents In 2025

With the crypto market growing again in 2025, investors are searching for low-cost, high-potential gems that could bring the biggest returns on investment. Coins under the $0.50 mark are even more alluring. These are cheap, easily accessible, and have the potential for explosive growth. But not all cheap tokens are created equal. Some are relics of the past; others are launching pads for the next bull run.

As of writing, the five cryptocurrencies below stand out for their bullish fundamentals, technical signals, and explosive upside. They are led by an early-stage, low-market-cap memecoin making waves: Little Pepe ($LILPEPE).

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)—The Meme Coin Revolution with 100x Potential

As of writing, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is still in its Stage 8 presale, priced at just $0.0017, with over $12.2 million raised out of a $13.77 million goal, making it one of the biggest meme coin launches of the year. Set to list at $0.003, early investors stand to gain nearly 100% from listing alone and potentially 10,000% or more once the project hits mainstream attention.

What sets $LILPEPE apart isn’t just its meme appeal. It’s the first meme coin to power its own Layer 2 blockchain, boasting ultra-low gas fees, lightning-fast speeds, and true decentralization. There are no taxes on buys or sells, no hidden fees, and no rug-pull risks—just pure, unfiltered meme energy wrapped in real blockchain utility. Its initial circulating supply is just 20%, with vesting and lockups to prevent dumps, further increasing scarcity and price pressure post-launch.

Whales have started accumulating heavily, and with CoinMarketCap officially listing $LILPEPE, visibility is skyrocketing.

And the cherry on top? A $777,000 giveaway is live, with ten winners each receiving $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE. To participate, investors simply need to contribute at least $100 to the presale and complete a few social tasks—more engagement means more entries.

Hedera (HBAR)—Enterprise Blockchain Growth Engine

Currently trading around $0.2383, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is another under-the-radar gem poised for a significant breakout. Having surged over 125% in the past month, HBAR continues to attract major institutional interest. With open interest exceeding $450 million and daily trading volumes hitting $1.4 billion, momentum is building. The network’s unique Hashgraph consensus mechanism offers near-instant finality, low fees, and high throughput—making it a go-to for enterprise applications. Long-term projections stretch toward $4 to $10, making its current price range look severely undervalued.

Tron (TRX)—The Stablecoin Juggernaut

Tron (TRX) is trading at around $0.315, holding steady within a multi-year uptrend. With a market cap near $29.9 billion and daily volumes exceeding $1.6 billion, Tron is far from a meme—it’s a cornerstone of blockchain infrastructure.

What makes Tron so attractive is its dominance in stablecoin transfers, especially USDT, which sees daily volumes between $21 and $24 billion on the network. Institutional adoption is also growing, with a $100 million Tron treasury and major partnerships in Q2 2025. Price targets for TRX range from $0.44 to $0.45, with the possibility of further gains if bullish momentum holds.

Stellar (XLM)—The Comeback Coin with Real Utility

Currently at $0.42, Stellar (XLM) is having its moment in the spotlight again. A powerful 80%–120% rally in July was driven by a combination of institutional volume surges and key protocol upgrades. The network is now approaching a golden cross, a bullish technical pattern that often signals long-term upside. With speculation that XLM could break past its psychological $1.00 resistance, analysts believe that if momentum continues, XLM could once again become a household name. The upcoming cup-and-handle breakout setup only adds to investor optimism.

Dogecoin (DOGE)—The Meme Standard, Still Under $0.23

Dogecoin may be a veteran in this list, but its under-$0.50 at $0.228 as of writing price point still makes it an accessible entry for retail and institutional investors. Recently flashing a double-bottom reversal pattern, DOGE is gearing up for a possible breakout to $0.42 by September, according to technical analysts. Whales have also accumulated over 1 billion DOGE in 48 hours, signalling confidence in a renewed rally. As many expect, if the crypto market cap balloons to $10 trillion, forecasts will see DOGE hitting $0.51 to $0.91, with some extreme models suggesting a 7x return from current levels.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Miss the Next Wave

2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year for cryptocurrencies, and the best opportunities may not be Bitcoin or Ethereum, but rather the undervalued tokens trading under $0.50 today. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the wild card with the potential to increase growth 10,000% from presale to post-launch. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just entering the space, this is one opportunity where meme meets utility—and the upside is too juicy to ignore.

The window to get into LILPEPE’s presale is closing fast, with listings and giveaways already live. Don’t just watch from the sidelines—visit the official site now, claim your tokens, and join the next crypto legend in the making.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.