Tata Sierra Unveiled: Check Images

Tata Sierra Review: Here is the new Tata Sierra unveiled in its production form. The Sierra is the new 4m plus SUV that Tata Motors has in store to rival the Hyundai Creta, and we have the full details, including the new powertrain, along with the way it looks with both the EV and the ICE version being unveiled together.

First, let's talk about the length, and here, the new Sierra stands at 4.3m and is the right size for the segment while having details like 19-inch alloys and a styling theme influenced by the original Sierra, but with changes. The new Sierra is now a 4m plus four-door 5-seater SUV, unlike the older Sierra, along with petrol as well as diesel versions.





The new Sierra powertrains have not been revealed, but it is expected to include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and that will be joined by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol which develops 170bhp and 280Nm. The turbo petrol is expected to come with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT dual clutch automatic. There is also a 1.5L diesel engine, which would also be there.





The Sierra ICE or the combustion engine version is FWD, and that means there is no AWD or RWD, while AWD





The features list includes a panoramic sunroof, powered handbrake, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, Level 2 ADAS, three screens, Dolby Atmos and more.





The Sierra will be launched first as an ICE car and will come with multiple powertrains. The Sierra will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and others in this competitive segment space.