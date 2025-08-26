Renault Kiger Facelift: Old Vs New

The new Kiger facelift is here but how much of a change is it over the earlier version? We find out. The new Kiger has cosmetic tweaks but it is most apparent from the front where the Kiger facelift has a different design thanks to a new front bumper, new grille with a new logo plus a silver skid plate. The fog lamps are at the bottom of the car while the slimmer DRLs are at the top with the LED headlamp at the middle.





There is a black trim now on the top-part of the grille with the DRLs. At the side, the new Kiger has a dual-tone design and functional roof rails. There are also new 16-inch diamond cut alloys with a dual-tone look while also having red brake calipers. There are further black trim elements like the black door handles, mirrors and more.





The rear design has less changes but has the C shaped LED tail-lamp design pattern plus getting a smoked finish. Elsewhere, there is a new skid plate at the rear and a new Kiger badge. The interior meanwhile lets go of the all black look and has a white dual-tone theme. There are the rotary controls for the aircon and an 8-inch touchscreen above.





Feature additions now include a 360 degree camera, ventilated seats and that's a big feature added. The steering wheel is also all new and has a new logo while the seats are draped in semi-leatherette upholstery. Features include a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, digital cluster, wireless charging, standard 6 airbags etc.





There are no changes in the powertrain with the 1.0 NA petrol with AMT and manual along with a 1.0l turbo with CVT and manual on offer. Prices have risen a bit over the earlier Kiger.