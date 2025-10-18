Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Most Affordable Cars With ADAS Below 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Honda Amaze, Mahindra XUV 3XO And More

Most Affordable Cars With ADAS Below 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Honda Amaze, Mahindra XUV 3XO And More

ADAS, once exclusive to luxury cars, is now more accessible in India. It can be divided into Level 1 and Level 2 with Level 2 being the latest version with more technologically advanced features.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ADAS is now more affordable in India with this safety feature bringing its own suite of driver assistance features while earlier this was a feature solely available in luxury cars. ADAS can be divided into Level 1 and Level 2 with Level 2 being the latest version with more features along with being more technologically advanced.

The Honda Amaze is the most affordable car with ADAS since the Amaze with ADAS comes at a price of Rs 9.14 lakh in its top-end ZX form. It is also the only sedan in its class to get this feature.


Most Affordable Cars With ADAS Below 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Honda Amaze, Mahindra XUV 3XO And More

The Tata Nexon with Level 2 ADAS is a sub 4m SUV which comes with this feature and comes with the Fearless +PS petrol-automatic variant plus in Red Dark form too. The other subcompact SUV getting this feature is the Mahindra XUV 3XO in its AX5 L form and it is also available in the top-spec AX7 L Mahindra XUV 3XO variants with Level 2 ADAS.


Most Affordable Cars With ADAS Below 15 Lakh: Tata Nexon, Honda Amaze, Mahindra XUV 3XO And More

The other Honda with this feature include the City sedan and the Elevate SUV which come V, VX and ZX in case of the City along with ZX for the Elevate. The Sonet from Kia also has Level 2 ADAS which is from the GTX+ and X-Line but it is Level 1.

The Level 1 ADAS is also available with the Hyundai Venue which comes in SX(O) trim. Going forward we can see ADAS features coming in more and more cars with this feature set to be more affordable in the years to come although the Amaze from Honda is the most affordable car now. 

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Nexon Honda Amaze ADAS Mahindra XUV 3XO
Read more
