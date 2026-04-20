For individuals born under the Virgo zodiac sign, the period is expected to be highly favourable and filled with happiness. A sense of satisfaction and positivity is likely to prevail, especially due to the possibility of receiving good returns from an old investment, which may uplift your mood and bring mental peace.

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Professionally, employed individuals may find opportunities for advancement in their workplace. Indications of promotion and salary increment are also present, suggesting progress and recognition for dedicated efforts. Those dealing with legal matters may receive favourable outcomes and may finally get justice in pending cases. Success in government-related work is also indicated, although it may come with some mental stress or pressure that needs to be managed carefully.

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In personal life, love relationships are expected to grow stronger, with increased affection and emotional bonding that deepens mutual understanding. However, attention to health is necessary, and maintaining a disciplined routine will help avoid potential issues.

Overall, it is a promising phase marked by financial gains, professional growth, legal success, and improved relationships, provided mental stress and health concerns are handled wisely.