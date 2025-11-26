Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (27 November, 2025): A Day Of Emotional Stability And Family Support

Virgo Daily Horoscope (27 November, 2025): A Day Of Emotional Stability And Family Support

A constructive phase brings clarity, healing, and opportunities, strengthening both personal and family life.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (November 27):

For Virgo, this phase feels noticeably better than the previous days, bringing clarity, ease, and emotional stability. Family matters that were weighing on your mind may finally be discussed openly with your parents, helping you find practical solutions and much-needed reassurance. It is important to keep your heart free from jealousy or resentment, as such emotions may disturb your inner balance and affect your relationships unnecessarily.

A joyful moment arrives through your child, who may secure a new job or receive an exciting professional opportunity. Their achievement brings pride and relief to the family. If you were dealing with health-related concerns, you begin to experience significant improvement, allowing you to return to your routine with renewed strength and comfort.

This period may also inspire you to invest in a new home or consider a property purchase for the future, reflecting your desire for long-term stability. If you are planning to travel, being cautious with your valuables becomes essential to ensure a safe and smooth journey.

This phase brings Virgo a blend of emotional clarity, family support, improved health, promising opportunities for children, and the possibility of new beginnings in the form of property or travel.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Seized By My Hair & Dragged': Imran Khan’s Sisters Allege Assault Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
'Seized By My Hair & Dragged': Imran Khan’s Sisters Allege Assault Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
Cities
Delhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir’s Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib
Delhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir’s Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib
India
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
India
Kangana Ranaut Backs SIR Amid CM Mamata Banerjee’s Criticism: 'Just Like Cancer...'
Kangana Ranaut Backs SIR Amid CM Mamata Banerjee’s Criticism: 'Just Like Cancer...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget