Virgo Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): Caution In Deals, Steady Business, And Safety First

Virgo Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): Caution In Deals, Steady Business, And Safety First

A demanding phase calls for careful decisions, extra safety, and thoughtful investment planning. Business stays steady but caution is essential.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (December 04):

A demanding phase emerges for this zodiac sign. This phase bring with it situations that require patience, caution, and careful planning. While business matters remain stable, progress may appear slower than expected. This is not a period for impulsive moves or risky financial decisions. Any investment, big or small, must be evaluated meticulously to avoid the possibility of loss or unnecessary stress.

Safety and discipline take priority. Whether commuting, travelling short distances, or managing routine activities, extra alertness will keep you secure. Matters related to property, land, or shared assets may become sensitive, increasing the chance of disputes or disagreements. Handle these discussions with calmness, document everything clearly, and avoid taking any major step without complete clarity.

Despite the challenges, this period offers valuable insight. You become more aware of your environment, your responsibilities, and the importance of calculated decision-making. This awareness ultimately strengthens your judgement, helping you avoid errors and build a stronger foundation for the future. Overall, the day calls for patience but promises growth through careful choices. Stay focused, avoid haste, and let clarity guide your actions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
