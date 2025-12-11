Virgo Daily Horoscope (December 12, 2025): Restored Family Harmony Define This Positive Phase

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (December 12, 2025): Restored Family Harmony Define This Positive Phase

Virgo moves into a rewarding period marked by professional success, strong business gains and the resolution of long-standing family issues.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (December 12):

This phase brings encouraging developments for Virgo, offering progress and stability across several areas of life. Those who have been working hard toward securing a job or aiming for professional advancement may finally experience success, as circumstances align in their favour. Your own health remains stable and supportive, allowing you to focus on your goals with confidence and steady energy. However, there may be some concern regarding the health of your parents, which could require attention, care and timely medical guidance.

In business, significant support may come your way from an influential person, partner or close associate. This assistance has the potential to boost your ventures, improve profits and open new pathways for growth. It is a favourable time to organise plans, collaborate effectively and strengthen your financial foundation. On the personal front, an old dispute within the family is likely to come to an end, easing tensions and restoring peace. The domestic environment becomes warm, joyful and harmonious, giving you emotional comfort and stability. Overall, this phase encourages you to move forward with clarity, make the most of opportunities and cherish the renewed sense of unity within your home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
