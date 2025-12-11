Abhishek Bachchan Says Watching Sholay In Theatres Is His Lifelong Dream

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAbhishek Bachchan Says Watching Sholay In Theatres Is His Lifelong Dream

Abhishek Bachchan expresses excitement as the restored 4K version of Sholay – The Final Cut, featuring the original climax, hits theatres on December 12, 2025.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is brimming with excitement as he gears up to watch “Sholay – The Final Cut,” a fully restored 4K version of the landmark 1975 classic, in all its grandeur on the big screen.

Calling it a lifelong dream, the actor shared his joy as the iconic classic returns to theatres on December 12, 2025. On Thursday, Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of the film featuring his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Expressing his excitement, he wrote in the caption, “The greatest story never told! Can’t wait to witness Sholay in all its glory on the big screen. I have NEVER seen Sholay on the big screen only on TV and VHS/DVD. It’s been a lifelong dream.”

For the uninitiated, “Sholay” is set to return to theatres as “Sholay – The Final Cut”, now including the original climax and two previously deleted scenes. This special re-release commemorates the 50th anniversary of Ramesh Sippy’s masterpiece, which is widely celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most influential films.

The restoration holds historic significance, as the original climax—shot by Sippy but removed before the film’s initial release during the Emergency—was banned by the Central Board of Film Certification for its violent content. This much-discussed sequence, never shown publicly, depicts Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) killing Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) with spiked shoes.

The Film Heritage Foundation has meticulously restored the movie in 4K. The official X handle of the Film Heritage Foundation had earlier shared the announcement poster with the caption, "The wait is finally over!! “Sholay - The Final Cut” restored by Film Heritage Foundation in 4K with the original ending being seen for the first time is slated to be released by Sippy Films in 1500 screens across India on December 12, 2025!!! (sic)."

Earlier in 2025, Sholay was showcased at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The premiere of the restored 4K version saw the presence of Ramesh Sippy and actor Bobby Deol, among others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Ramesh Sippy Film Heritage Foundation Sholay The Final Cut Amitabh Bachchan Sholay Sholay Re-release Sholay Restored 4K
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral 'Folded Hands' Photo Sparks Buzz
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
