Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (21 October, 2025): Foster Career Success And Build Beneficial Connections

Virgo Daily Horoscope (21 October, 2025): Foster Career Success And Build Beneficial Connections

Boost career prospects, enhance personal health, and leverage supportive connections for growth and new opportunities in professional and social life.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (October 21):

This phase is promising for career advancement, personal well-being, and cultivating meaningful relationships. Students can anticipate positive changes in their educational pursuits, laying the groundwork for long-term success. Health remains stable, allowing focus on tasks without undue stress or fatigue. Achieving success in special projects is likely, generating satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment. Planning new initiatives and seeking support from reliable individuals can enhance outcomes, particularly in professional or social ventures.

Connections made through social media or networking platforms may prove highly beneficial, offering opportunities for collaboration and growth. In business, assistance from key contacts can facilitate smoother operations and increase prospects for success, while partnerships with other companies may present new avenues for expansion. Balancing personal efforts with support from others ensures that tasks are completed effectively, and opportunities are maximised. By approaching each challenge with diligence, attention to detail, and strategic engagement, this period can yield significant gains in both career and personal life.

Overall, the energy encourages proactive planning, leveraging relationships, and maintaining a balance between personal health and professional commitments. Focusing on collaboration, careful decision-making, and utilising supportive networks can enhance achievements and create opportunities for continued progress.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget