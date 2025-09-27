Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroTaurus Daily Horoscope (28 September, 2025): Opportunities And Recognition Await

Taurus Daily Horoscope (28 September, 2025): Opportunities And Recognition Await

Taurus natives may find themselves in the spotlight with appreciation at work and fresh opportunities, though maintaining health and harmony in personal life remains essential.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taurus Horoscope: Hello, Loyal Taurus! You stand as the unwavering pillar of the zodiac, celebrated for your resolute determination, and an enduring dedication to your most cherished values. While Taurians may sometimes be labeled as obstinate this inquisitive sign is open to considering alternative viewpoints, yet they won't easily flip-flop on their convictions simply to please others. Your horoscope serves as a roadmap, guiding you in maintaining constancy in an ever-shifting world, enriching your feelings of security, and finding delight in life's simple pleasures. 

Taurus Daily Horoscope (September 28):

Taurus individuals are entering a phase where recognition and opportunities are ready to unfold. There are chances of being chosen for an important task or special responsibility, which will highlight your skills and bring appreciation from colleagues and seniors alike. Your consistent efforts at the workplace will not go unnoticed, and superiors are likely to express satisfaction with your performance, giving you a boost in both morale and professional standing. The phase also carries the promise of good news, particularly in matters of career growth and new ventures. Investments in professional or business endeavors appear favorable and could bring long-term financial rewards.

At the same time, it is important to exercise caution in certain areas. Health demands priority, as neglect could lead to discomfort or fatigue. Practicing discipline and maintaining a balanced lifestyle will help sustain your energy and efficiency. On the personal front, differences of opinion with your spouse may arise, potentially straining domestic peace if not handled with patience and understanding. Avoiding unnecessary disputes or confrontations will ensure smoother interactions both at home and at work. Overall, Taurus natives stand at a promising juncture where opportunities for progress align with the need for mindfulness in health and relationships.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taurus Horoscope Taurus Horoscope Today Horoscope Prediction Taurus Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget