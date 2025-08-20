Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroTaurus Daily Horoscope (21 August, 2025): Rewards Of Hard Work And Stronger Bonds Ahead

Taurus Daily Horoscope (21 August, 2025): Rewards Of Hard Work And Stronger Bonds Ahead

Taurus natives can expect fruitful outcomes, strengthened relationships, and recognition that adds balance to both their personal and professional lives.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taurus Horoscope: Hello, Loyal Taurus! You stand as the unwavering pillar of the zodiac, celebrated for your resolute determination, and an enduring dedication to your most cherished values. While Taurians may sometimes be labeled as obstinate this inquisitive sign is open to considering alternative viewpoints, yet they won't easily flip-flop on their convictions simply to please others. Your horoscope serves as a roadmap, guiding you in maintaining constancy in an ever-shifting world, enriching your feelings of security, and finding delight in life's simple pleasures. 

Taurus Daily Horoscope (August 21):

For Taurus individuals, the period brings favorable gains and fulfilling results. The hard work and efforts invested in recent times are set to work in your favor, leading to outcomes that align with your expectations. This is also a phase of self-focus, where you turn your attention inward to improve your confidence and overall well-being.

Opponents who once challenged you are likely to soften their stance, even extending gestures of friendship. This shift in dynamics will add to your sense of victory and peace of mind. Support from loved ones will further uplift your spirits, giving you the courage and motivation to pursue your goals with renewed energy.

On the relationship front, there is harmony and closeness with your life partner. A plan to travel or spend quality time together will bring joy and create stronger bonds in your relationship. As the day winds down, family time becomes significant. Engaging in meaningful conversations with your loved ones will open doors to thoughtful future planning and stability.

In addition, a new venture in the form of a meditation center may attract your interest. If initiated, it has the potential to bring many people together, reflecting your ability to create positive and impactful spaces for collective growth.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taurus Horoscope Taurus Horoscope Today Horoscope Prediction Taurus Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Cities
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Day Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM’s House Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget