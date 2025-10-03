Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroTaurus Daily Horoscope (04 October, 2025): Guard Against Fatigue, Confusion, And Betrayal

Taurus Daily Horoscope (04 October, 2025): Guard Against Fatigue, Confusion, And Betrayal

Low energy, health concerns, and trust issues call for patience and caution for Taurus.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taurus Horoscope: Hello, Loyal Taurus! You stand as the unwavering pillar of the zodiac, celebrated for your resolute determination, and an enduring dedication to your most cherished values. While Taurians may sometimes be labeled as obstinate this inquisitive sign is open to considering alternative viewpoints, yet they won't easily flip-flop on their convictions simply to please others. Your horoscope serves as a roadmap, guiding you in maintaining constancy in an ever-shifting world, enriching your feelings of security, and finding delight in life's simple pleasures. 

Taurus Daily Horoscope (October 04):

Taurus may experience a period of low vitality, where energy levels feel depleted, making routine responsibilities more tiring than usual. Health could demand attention, as minor ailments or physical discomfort may interfere with productivity. It becomes essential to prioritize rest, maintain a balanced diet, and avoid overexertion, as ignoring the body’s signals could worsen the situation.

Beyond health, the day brings challenges in interpersonal dynamics. Some acquaintances might reveal themselves as untrustworthy, creating feelings of betrayal or disappointment. This may shake Taurus’s sense of security, as trust once given does not come back easily. Rather than reacting impulsively, it is advisable to observe carefully and maintain emotional distance from people who fail to value loyalty and honesty.

Decision-making also feels clouded under the weight of confusion. Choices, especially financial ones, may not appear clear or reliable, carrying the risk of long-term setbacks. Avoiding major financial commitments or quick deals during this period is wise. Patience emerges as the most important guide, reminding Taurus to slow down, reflect, and wait for clarity before acting. By maintaining composure and avoiding hasty decisions, Taurus can protect themselves from unnecessary complications and create space for stability to return.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taurus Horoscope Taurus Horoscope Today Horoscope Prediction Taurus Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget