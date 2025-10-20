Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroScorpio Horoscope (21 October, 2025): Advantageous Opportunities And Strong Connections

Scorpio Horoscope (21 October, 2025): Advantageous Opportunities And Strong Connections

Strengthen bonds, leverage career and business opportunities, and attract positive energy through strategic actions and calm, composed decision-making.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (October 21):

Strategic actions and clear priorities will yield significant advantages in both professional and social spheres. Projects and initiatives will benefit from precise execution, and timely interventions will secure favourable outcomes. Relationships with elders and mentors strengthen, creating a supportive environment for both personal and professional growth. Partners and collaborators are likely to appreciate your contributions and offer assistance, fostering harmony and shared achievements. Social interactions, networking, and political connections gain prominence, enhancing influence and recognition.

A sense of energy and satisfaction permeates your routine, motivating continued focus on important tasks. Unexpected yet favourable developments may arise, particularly regarding career progression or business ventures, providing opportunities to advance goals efficiently. Maintaining patience and composure is essential in overcoming any negative circumstances, ensuring steady progress without unnecessary stress.

Positive communication and thoughtful engagement with family members will reinforce trust and deepen bonds. Tasks delegated or undertaken at work will be managed successfully, highlighting reliability and competence. Embracing opportunities while remaining mindful of responsibilities will enhance personal and professional stability, setting a foundation for enduring success, satisfaction, and recognition from those around you.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Scorpio Horoscope Today Scorpio Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget