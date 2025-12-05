Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroSagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 06, 2025): New Projects, Fresh Insights, And Breakthrough Moments

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 06, 2025): New Projects, Fresh Insights, And Breakthrough Moments

A phase of major movement brings new beginnings, valuable insights, and progress in long-stalled areas. Stay alert to risks and trust your instincts.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 06):

A significant development may unfold as an important project finally begins to take shape, ushering in a promising and productive phase. This is especially beneficial if you’re involved in business, research, or creative ventures that demand consistency and focus. However, financial or investment decisions, particularly those linked to the stock market, require extra caution right now. Avoid acting impulsively, overestimating returns, or trusting suggestions without verification, as rushed choices or misplaced confidence could lead to unnecessary setbacks and long-term complications.

Progress accelerates as obstacles on your path begin to clear, allowing smoother movement toward your goals. Some conversations at home may feel unsettling, especially when an elder’s advice challenges your perspective. Responding with patience rather than emotion will help maintain harmony. You may also cross paths with individuals whose intentions don’t fully align with yours, creating subtle rivalry and underlying tension. Staying grounded, observant, and confident in your decisions will ensure you remain unaffected and continue moving forward with clarity.

Travel or short outings bring unexpected information, something potentially useful for personal growth or upcoming decisions. While you advance steadily, staying alert, analytical, and grounded will amplify success.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sagittarius Horoscope Today Sagittarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
Putin Assures 'Uninterrupted Shipment' Of Fuel, Announces Building India's Largest Nuclear Plant
India
Congress Flags ‘Protocol Breach’ As Kharge, Rahul Not Invited To Putin Banquet; Slams Tharoor For Attending
Congress Flags ‘Protocol Breach’ As Kharge, Rahul Not Invited To Putin Banquet; Slams Tharoor For Attending
India
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
IndiGo Flight Disruption To Ease From Midnight As Govt Steps In, Promises Stable Flight Schedules Soon
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget