Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (September 29):

Your inner world feels lighter and calmer, giving you peace and satisfaction. This serenity reflects in your interactions, helping you enjoy harmony at home. The presence of children will bring joy, as their happiness adds brightness to family life. You may also receive valuable support from friends, reminding you of the importance of trusted bonds.

However, alongside the peace comes the reality of rising expenses. Costs related to lifestyle, travel or purchases may increase, requiring careful financial planning. At the same time, you may experience heightened confidence, bordering on stubbornness, which could affect your decision-making. Staying flexible is key to maintaining balance.

Relationships may face emotional ups and downs. Differences with your spouse could arise, testing patience and understanding. It’s important to avoid harsh words and instead focus on restoring harmony. Health matters, particularly digestion, need attention. Mindful eating habits and regular rest will protect you from stomach-related discomfort.

An encounter with an old friend may stir memories and bring joy, offering a refreshing change to routine life. On the other hand, minor struggles with children’s wellbeing might require extra attention. Balancing expenses, health, and emotions will be the art you need to master during this phase.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]