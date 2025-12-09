Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroSagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 10, 2025): Determination Meets Opportunity For You

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 10, 2025): Determination Meets Opportunity For You

Strong discipline, cautious financial steps, health awareness, and steady progress in business create a balanced and productive phase.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 10):

A phase of measured progress unfolds for you. During this time of you life, discipline guides your choices, careful financial decisions minimise risk, health awareness keeps you grounded, and consistent effort supports slow but stable business growth, creating a balanced and confidently productive period.

A practical as well as disciplined mindset shapes your decisions, motivating you to depend on steady effort instead of luck. By focusing on what lies within your control, you handle both personal and professional responsibilities with greater confidence. However, stepping out during harsh heat may impact overall wellbeing, making hydration, rest, and preventive care essential. Prioritising simple routines, mindful planning, and conscious self-care ensures smoother progress and protects your energy throughout the day.

Business progress stays balanced, though outcomes may not fully meet expectations. Being patient with results, while maintaining quality, brings slow but steady improvement. Spiritual practices like morning salutations or offering water at sunrise enhance positivity. Domestic responsibilities need attention too, any negligence may cause delays and added stress. A measured approach protects both productivity and emotional balance.

 

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sagittarius Horoscope Today Sagittarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget