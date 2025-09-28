Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (29 September, 2025): Academic Success, Family Joy, And Prosperity

Pisces Daily Horoscope (29 September, 2025): Academic Success, Family Joy, And Prosperity

Studies bring rewarding outcomes, family bonds grow stronger, and opportunities for prosperity arise through property or financial ventures.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (September 29):

Your focus on learning and intellectual pursuits is set to bring pleasing outcomes, rewarding consistent effort in studies or professional training. The joy of children adds brightness to life, while marriage or long-term partnerships experience harmony and warmth, enhancing overall contentment.

Paying closer attention to your children’s health may be necessary, ensuring their wellbeing remains a priority. The possibility of reconnecting with an old friend adds nostalgia and joy, reviving past memories while strengthening present bonds.

On the financial front, prosperity shines through opportunities linked to property or assets. Land, buildings or inheritance matters could open pathways for growth, turning into fruitful sources of income. A rise in facilities or comforts at home adds further ease to daily life, making your surroundings more pleasant.

While patience may run low at times, peace of mind returns when you focus on nurturing bonds with your mother or family elders. Their presence and blessings serve as guiding strength. Inner calmness and a sense of happiness create stability, ensuring you remain resilient even during trying moments.

This phase blends intellectual progress, family joy, and material prosperity, reminding you that true success lies in balance and gratitude.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget