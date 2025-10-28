Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Daily Horoscope (29 October, 2025): Renewed Energy And Unexpected Support Bring Peace

A balanced phase where personal victories, support from loved ones, and financial progress help you regain stability and optimism.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (October 29):

The day ushers in positive change and emotional relief during this period for you. You may find yourself finally free from a long-standing problem that’s been holding you back. Legal matters or delayed work could move in your favour, bringing a sense of justice and accomplishment.

Business ventures are likely to bring profit, while cooperation from relatives and friends strengthens your confidence. Financial progress feels smooth, especially with the recovery of previously stuck payments or pending rewards.

Personal life blossoms as auspicious occasions bring family together. The atmosphere at home turns cheerful, allowing everyone to bond and celebrate small victories. You may even participate in a religious or spiritual gathering, which will deepen your sense of gratitude and connection.

Health remains stable, adding to your productivity and focus. Overall, this is a time of regained balance, renewed optimism, and the steady rebuilding of peace and prosperity in both personal and professional life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
