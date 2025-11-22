Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Daily Horoscope (23 November, 2025): Stay Alert, Protect Your Energy, And Resolve Hidden Issues

Pisces Daily Horoscope (23 November, 2025): Stay Alert, Protect Your Energy, And Resolve Hidden Issues

Challenges require alertness as hidden rivalries surface, but family issues ease and important decisions bring clarity and progress.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (November 23):

The day calls for heightened awareness, especially in environments where competition or rivalry exists. Certain individuals may attempt to create complications, making it important to stay observant and avoid sharing sensitive details. Maintaining discipline and boundary-awareness protects your progress and helps prevent unnecessary stress. Avoiding risky decisions or impulsive choices ensures you remain on a secure and steady path.

In personal life, attention may be needed for your partner’s well-being. Subtle signs related to heart health or emotional strain should not be ignored. Offering support creates a stronger bond and brings needed reassurance. The household atmosphere improves as ongoing domestic tensions gradually settle. Calm conversations and collective decision-making help clear misunderstandings and restore harmony.

If you are dealing with property matters, handling them with family involvement and mutual agreement leads to more favourable outcomes. Practical decisions made through collaboration prevent confusion and ensure transparency. As the day progresses, clarity strengthens and emotional weight begins to lift, allowing you to move forward with renewed confidence and inner peace.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 22 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
