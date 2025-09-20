Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (21 September, 2025): Promising Journeys And Business Changes Lead To Success

Pisces Daily Horoscope (21 September, 2025): Promising Journeys And Business Changes Lead To Success

Travel and new ventures bring growth, though patience is needed. Harmony with partners enhances stability and future success.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (September 21):

A journey undertaken during this time carries the potential to be fruitful and inspiring. Travel plans may arise due to personal or professional commitments, and while some delays could occur, the end results are expected to be favourable. These journeys may not only open fresh opportunities but also spark new ideas for ventures and creative projects.

In business, changes or transitions are indicated, which may bring long-term progress despite initial adjustments. Remaining flexible and adapting to evolving circumstances will ensure smoother outcomes. For those working with partners, misunderstandings could surface, but conscious efforts to resolve differences will strengthen collaboration and secure stability.

Patience is particularly important during this period, as success may not appear instantly. However, determination and careful planning will gradually bring satisfying rewards. Investing effort into building stronger communication, both in personal relationships and professional ties, will help foster trust and harmony.

This phase holds the promise of growth through change, movement, and cooperation. By staying focused, maintaining balance in relationships, and embracing opportunities with patience, long-term achievements are well within reach.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 20 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
H-1B Visa Curb To Have Humanitarian Consequences, India Studying Impact: MEA
H-1B Visa Curb To Have Humanitarian Consequences, India Studying Impact: MEA
India
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
South Cinema
Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 At 71st National Film Awards
Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 At 71st National Film Awards
World
'We Are Wasting Time': Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Pressure Europe And Act Against Russia
'We Are Wasting Time': Zelenskyy Urges Trump To Pressure Europe And Act Against Russia
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget