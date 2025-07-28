Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): Challenges In Work, Travel, And Health

Facing work-related stress, travel exhaustion, and health dips? Learn how to maintain balance amid family, health, and property issues with practical tips and emotional insight.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 07:00 PM (IST)

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (July 29):

Unexpected challenges may arise that could cause mental restlessness and disrupt your routine. Professional responsibilities might require long-distance travel, which could leave you physically drained. The shift in climate may also lead to a decline in your health if precautions aren’t taken. Ensuring adequate hydration, rest, and immunity-boosting habits will be crucial during this time.

While the day may be taxing on the work and health front, there’s comfort to be found at home. Family life appears stable and supportive, offering emotional strength to counter the stressors of the day. However, your spouse’s well-being might require attention, and prioritising care and communication will help ease any concerns.

On the property front, some hurdles may emerge — whether it’s documentation, legal issues, or delays in execution. Patience and a strategic approach will be necessary to manage these matters effectively. It’s advisable to avoid hasty decisions regarding real estate and seek expert advice where needed.

Balancing professional demands with personal health and emotional responsibilities will be the key to navigating this phase with clarity and calm. Trust in your ability to manage stress mindfully.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Jul 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
