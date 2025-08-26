Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (27 August, 2025): Natives Balance Finances And Resolve Family Conflicts

Libra Daily Horoscope (27 August, 2025): Natives Balance Finances And Resolve Family Conflicts

For Libra individuals, the phase brings a mix of caution and growth—requiring care in financial matters while offering harmony in relationships and steady gains in business.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 27):

Libra natives experience a day of mixed outcomes, where patience and balance become essential. Risky decisions should be avoided, as impulsive choices could lead to unnecessary complications. Financial matters demand particular attention. Any dealings involving loans or borrowed money require careful handling. If money has been taken from relatives, this is an ideal time to settle dues, as timely repayment preserves trust and prevents bitterness from creeping into family bonds. Exercising financial discipline ensures long-term peace of mind.

In personal relationships, support from the spouse plays a pivotal role. Disagreements or tensions with members of the in-laws’ side may find resolution with the partner’s assistance, helping restore harmony and stability in extended family ties. Within marriage itself, love and warmth prevail, giving Libra individuals emotional strength and a sense of companionship.

On the professional side, businesspersons belonging to this sign find encouraging growth in income. The increase may not be sudden, but it reflects steady progress and validates consistent efforts. Even so, a gentle reminder remains to keep speech polite and measured. Harsh or careless words could unintentionally damage relationships or opportunities. Overall, Libra natives thrive when they blend financial caution with emotional sensitivity and clear communication.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Cities
Five Dead In Landslide On Vaishno Devi Yatra Route As Rain Continues In Jammu
Five Dead In Landslide On Vaishno Devi Yatra Route As Rain Continues In Jammu
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget