Libra Daily Horoscope (24 September, 2025): Starting New Ventures Could Bring Unexpected Success

A new beginning in your career or business may bring strong financial support from close ones, helping stalled plans move forward and creating positive developments at home.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (September 24):

A fresh wave of opportunities surrounds you as you step into a phase that encourages new beginnings. This is an ideal moment to lay the foundation for a venture you have been considering for some time. With determination and clarity of purpose, you may find success comes more easily than expected. Financially, you are not alone on this journey—support from family members and trusted friends could prove pivotal. Their assistance might help you restart projects that had previously slowed down or remained incomplete due to lack of resources. This collaboration strengthens not only your professional path but also your emotional ties with loved ones.

The domestic sphere also looks promising, as signs point towards the possibility of auspicious ceremonies or celebrations taking place within the family. These events could bring joy, unity, and an added sense of stability. However, while your professional and financial aspects thrive, a note of caution remains regarding your parents’ health. You may need to devote extra time and attention to their wellbeing, ensuring they receive proper care and comfort. Balancing work commitments with family responsibilities will be essential to maintain harmony. Overall, this period highlights fresh starts, supportive networks, and the importance of nurturing both professional and personal life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
