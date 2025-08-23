Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (24 August, 2025): Academic Triumphs, Business Gains, And Strengthened Bonds

Libra Daily Horoscope (24 August, 2025): Academic Triumphs, Business Gains, And Strengthened Bonds

Libra natives will find success in competitive fields, new avenues in business, and meaningful personal connections, though health requires cautious attention.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 24):

For Libra individuals, the day opens with promising signs of success, especially in the field of education and competitive pursuits. Students and professionals preparing for exams or assessments can expect encouraging results, bringing a sense of achievement and progress. However, the day also carries a demanding schedule, as work-related responsibilities and commitments keep you busy and focused throughout.

Health requires mindful care during this period, with possibilities of seasonal discomforts like cold, cough, or mild fever. Paying attention to your daily routine, rest, and immunity will help you stay balanced and prevent unnecessary setbacks. On the professional side, businesspersons may find new sources of income or explore fresh opportunities for growth, widening the scope of financial stability and success.

Evening hours offer lighter moments, bringing warmth and closeness to personal relationships. Purchasing a thoughtful gift for your spouse becomes a way to strengthen emotional bonds and create joyful memories. Support and cooperation from neighbors also prove beneficial, whether in daily interactions or small but meaningful acts of assistance. Libra natives can expect a blend of academic progress, financial opportunities, and nurturing relationships, provided they balance their busy schedule with proper self-care.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 23 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Business
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget