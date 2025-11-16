Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (17 November, 2025): Natives To Step Into A Fortunate Phase Filled With Success

Libra Daily Horoscope (17 November, 2025): Natives To Step Into A Fortunate Phase Filled With Success

An auspicious and fulfilling phase unfolds for Libra, bringing success in efforts, financial stability, and heartwarming family moments.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (November 17):

Libra enters a highly promising phase where luck aligns with your hard work and intentions. Whatever task you take up during this time is likely to bring success, boosting your confidence and encouraging you to explore new possibilities. You may even consider purchasing a new home, as circumstances seem supportive and aligned with long-term aspirations.

If any portion of your money had been stuck or delayed, there is a strong chance of recovering it, bringing welcome relief to your financial situation. This return of funds strengthens your economic stability and allows you to plan ahead with renewed clarity. You remain attentive to the needs and comfort of family members, ensuring harmony and emotional balance within the household.

There is no major concern regarding expenses at this time, and you may feel inclined to indulge in some refined or luxurious desires that you had been postponing. Such personal treats bring satisfaction and add a sense of reward to your efforts. Additionally, uplifting news from your children or younger family members is likely to brighten your mood, filling the home with pride and happiness. Overall, this period brings success, stability, and joyful developments that enhance both personal and family life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 16 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
