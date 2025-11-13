Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (14 November, 2025): Follow Your Heart, The Universe Aligns In Your Favour

Libra Daily Horoscope (14 November, 2025): Follow Your Heart, The Universe Aligns In Your Favour

A balanced day lies ahead with reduced stress, financial ease, and harmony in relationships. Trust your instincts and let emotions guide your actions for the best results.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (November 14):

The day unfolds with a gentle sense of balance and quiet confidence. You will definitely feel emotionally centred and guided by intuition. This will allow your inner voice to shape meaningful decisions. Work brings steady progress and appreciation for your composed attitude and consistent effort. Financial stability provides comfort, with manageable expenses and control over daily obligations. This is an ideal time to plan home improvements or aesthetic changes that enhance harmony, comfort, and beauty in your surroundings, inspiring renewed motivation and inner peace.

While work may progress slower than expected for this zodiac sign, patience remains your greatest strength. Romantic relationships might experience brief moments of tension, yet these situations pave the way for deeper understanding and renewed warmth. Speak gently, especially during this phase. Listen with empathy and prioritise emotional connection over impulsive reactions. For those in love, cheerful conversations and shared laughter strengthen the bond. Small as well as heartfelt gestures hold great significance, reminding you that true fulfilment comes from sincerity, compassion, and emotional honesty rather than grand displays of affection or dramatic efforts.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll
Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
News
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
India
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget