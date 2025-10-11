Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (12 October, 2025): Success, Blessings, And Caution In Professional Matters

Libra Daily Horoscope (12 October, 2025): Success, Blessings, And Caution In Professional Matters

Libra natives experience favorable outcomes in work and family matters, with support from elders easing stress while careful decisions remain crucial.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (October 12):

Libra individuals are poised to achieve success across multiple spheres, as efforts and dedication begin to bear fruit. Projects and tasks you have been pursuing are likely to progress smoothly, resulting in recognition and a sense of accomplishment. For those anticipating benefits from ancestral or family property, expectations may be realized, bringing a sense of fulfillment and security.

While personal and family matters show promise, professional environments require careful attention. Promises or commitments should not be made impulsively, as thoughtless actions could lead to complications. Exercising prudence and weighing potential outcomes will ensure smoother interactions and better long-term results.

Support from elders and those in higher authority adds a protective layer, helping you navigate challenges with reduced tension. Their guidance and blessings enhance confidence, making it easier to manage responsibilities and maintain composure under pressure.

Overall, this phase encourages a balanced approach: celebrate achievements and enjoy favorable developments while remaining mindful of commitments in professional and financial spheres. By combining careful planning with gratitude for support from experienced figures, Libra natives can achieve a sense of harmony, success, and stress-free progress in all aspects of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
India
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
Cities
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget