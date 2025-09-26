Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLeo Daily Horoscope (27 September, 2025): A Day Of Business Gains And Harmony In Relationships

Leo Daily Horoscope (27 September, 2025): A Day Of Business Gains And Harmony In Relationships

Leo natives may encounter fresh learning experiences, professional support, and unexpected benefits in business, alongside joyful personal moments.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits—and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (September 27):

The period looks bright for Leo individuals, promising progress, learning, and happiness. Work-related commitments may lead to sudden travel, offering both responsibilities and new experiences. During this time, you may meet someone who introduces you to fresh perspectives or ideas that add to your knowledge and personal growth. At the workplace, cooperation from colleagues will prove invaluable, helping you complete tasks within deadlines and fostering a sense of teamwork.

On the personal front, married life is likely to remain harmonious, with mutual understanding and happiness prevailing. The evening may bring opportunities for relaxation, as you might plan an outing or spend quality time outside with loved ones. For those engaged in bakery or related businesses, the period appears especially favorable, with profits exceeding expectations and new opportunities for expansion or recognition in the market.

Despite the positivity, it is advised to avoid making hasty decisions. A thoughtful and careful approach will prevent unnecessary complications and ensure that choices lead to long-term benefits. Overall, the period highlights fruitful business ventures, supportive relationships, and enriching encounters that contribute to both professional and personal satisfaction.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Israel Must Finish The Job': Netanyahu At UN; Slams UK, France Other Countries For Recognising Palestine
'Israel Must Finish The Job': Netanyahu At UN; Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Cricket
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget