Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 20) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon positioned in your 5th house, mothers will experience joy through their children. Working women may receive positive news at their workplace, though the environment will remain busy. Your hard work is likely to bear fruit, and government employees may find themselves in key positions. Professionals who bring improvements to their work processes will see better results. Women entrepreneurs may achieve significant success due to combinations like Budh-Aditya, Sadhya, Vashi, and Sunfa yog. Business owners could land lucrative deals, strengthening both financial stability and social reputation. Public support at social and political levels is likely. Harmony will prevail in family and business matters, and couples will find opportunities for quality time together this weekend. Students and artists will gain recognition through dedicated effort. However, unbalanced diets may cause stomach issues, gas, or acidity.

Taurus

With the Moon in your 4th house, you may notice a slight decline in family comforts. Avoid business-related travel or unnecessary movement this weekend, as it may yield little benefit. Businessmen should postpone any investments until after the Shraddha period. Maintaining a calm and polite tone at work is essential, as harsh words can disrupt productivity. Working women should remain aware of colleagues’ activities. Elders in the family will help resolve personal issues, and you may feel drawn towards spiritual exploration. Sportspeople may face disagreements and muscle-related discomfort, requiring extra care.

Gemini

With the Moon in your 3rd house, assisting relatives brings satisfaction. Business income will remain stable, though unexpected expenses may arise; improvements are expected later in the day. Entrepreneurs have good opportunities to earn profits, so don’t miss any chances. The combination of Budh-Aditya, Sadhya, Vashi, and Sunfa yog will help you make influential connections with your superiors. Sales professionals are likely to meet targets, and building networks remains crucial. Efforts to maintain a positive home environment this weekend will succeed. Young adults will see results from future planning, though challenges may require intelligence and quick thinking. Back pain and stiffness may be troublesome, and competitive students must focus on hard work to improve ranks.

Cancer

With the Moon in your 2nd house, matters related to ancestral property will progress. This is an excellent time for new business ventures or investments, promising financial success. Cosmetic and related businesses may prosper, and other entrepreneurs should continue diligent efforts. Weekend marketing challenges may arise, but persistence will help overcome them. Working women will find the support of colleagues useful. Social and political endeavors may face minor obstacles. Avoid discussing relationship concerns until internal doubts are resolved. Overexertion may cause fatigue, and students, artists, and sportspeople could feel low energy.

Leo

With the Moon in your sign, your self-esteem and courage increase. Budh-Aditya and Sadhya yog indicate that pending debts or receivables from the market may be resolved, possibly bringing additional funds. While business may currently move at a steady pace, prospects for future growth remain strong. Working women have a high chance of career advancement, provided they focus on performance. Efforts at work will contribute to success in coming days; avoid giving unsolicited advice. Sportspeople and competitive students may experience weak health, while family life remains joyful. Health is generally good, though stress-related headaches may occur.

Virgo

With the Moon in your 12th house, legal matters may arise, so proceed cautiously. You may face financial obstacles in business, and it’s wise to postpone new investments. Businessmen should complete tax and return-related tasks promptly to avoid notices. Job-seeking youths should actively search online instead of waiting passively. Working women may need to rethink strategies to handle challenging situations at work. Remaining calm is crucial, as stress can affect health. Advice from a spouse or elder family member may prove valuable. Love relationships could face minor conflicts, sometimes influenced by a third party. Students and artists may encounter barriers but will find solutions through perseverance.

Libra

With the Moon in your 11th house, focus on increasing profits. Working women will gain respect and recognition at the workplace. Employees should seize any job-related opportunities and aim for further improvement. Business owners are advised to avoid lending money, as it may become difficult to recover. Plans to expand business should be postponed during the Shraddha period, when auspicious work is discouraged. This weekend, romantic relationships will remain harmonious, and news of a family member’s marriage could bring joy. Hard work will yield results, and the support of family and teachers will be pivotal for students and artists. Health will remain good.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your 10th house, following the guidance of elders will prove beneficial. Retailers should be cautious with customers, maintaining politeness to strengthen finances. Property dealings may be profitable. Budh-Aditya, Sadhya, Vashi, and Sunfa yog indicate possible overseas business trips, potentially very rewarding. Office relationships with superiors will be strong, and tasks will progress smoothly. Working women should focus on projects, as they may contribute to future advancement. Expenses on home or office improvements are likely. Family celebrations, like weddings, may bring happiness. Extra care is needed for health, and youths are encouraged to proceed with confidence. Competitive and general students may see some wishes fulfilled.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your 9th house, fortune shines through diligent efforts. Business outcomes may not be immediate, requiring patience and minor adjustments to goals. Entrepreneurs should reflect on lessons learned and how they enhance personal growth. Working women applying for jobs may receive positive responses. Hard work and humility at work will unlock success. This weekend, partners may be busy, limiting time together. Students can enjoy music as a brief respite from study. Throat-related health issues may require attention.

Capricorn (Makara Rashi)

With the Moon in your 8th house, conflicts in your maternal home may occur. Construction-related businesses may face financial losses due to rising material costs. Businessmen might experience unnecessary disagreements, with higher expenses and limited income; avoid hasty decisions for quick gains. Working women should not let mental stress dominate, and employees may face professional challenges. Romantic relationships may lack emotional comfort. This weekend, focus on small family joys, bringing happiness to everyone. Students, artists, and sportspeople should persevere through challenges, relying on consistent practice. Health requires attention.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your 7th house, minor disagreements may arise between partners. Budh-Aditya, Sadhya, Vashi, and Sunfa yog suggest excellent profits from contracts. Business prospects are favourable, and recognising your talent while maintaining disciplined routines will help. Concentration and presence at work will maintain order, and postponing external activities and travel is advised. Working women can complete pending assignments. Home life will remain pleasant, though minor tensions may arise due to relationship strains. Shoulder stiffness and lethargy are possible. Students preparing for competitive exams should persist with hard work.

Pisces

With the Moon in your 6th house, you may gain relief from debts. Partnership businesses will keep you busy, and new activities can be planned during Navratri. Opportunities to advance professional initiatives will be frequent, so remain proactive. Budh-Aditya yog indicates sudden positive developments for working women at the workplace. You will influence colleagues effectively through communication. Competitive students seeking jobs or exams will find success through persistent effort. Generosity will mark your financial behaviour, and donating food or money will bring satisfaction. Make time to enjoy family moments this weekend, sharing laughter and joy.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]