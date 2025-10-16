Aries

With the Moon in your 5th house, students will experience freshness in their studies. New business opportunities will open, but stay alert as a trusted employee might deceive you. Hard work will pay off, bringing good news. Obstacles at work will clear, and festive season offers growth. Parental trust boosts confidence. Some muscle strain may occur. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 9.

Taurus

With the Moon in the 4th house, property-related disputes may arise. High competition demands discipline and strong networking. Quality must be prioritized in business. Superiors may be displeased, and hidden rivals at work may cause trouble. Family disputes need patience. Students and sportspersons must assess progress wisely. Eye pain may bother you. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 4.

Gemini

With the Moon in your 3rd house, courage and enthusiasm rise. Students and artists will focus on goals despite criticism. Good business news and monetary gains are likely this festive season. Loans may get approved, and youth will find new career chances. Married life improves with open talks. Watch your weight. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 3.

Cancer

With the Moon in your 2nd house, financial gains are likely. Business progress continues through patience and skill, though deception is possible. Work hurdles ease, and confidence rises at the job. Students feel motivated, while your partner’s health may need care. Family peace prevails, and travel for domestic work may happen. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 7.

Leo

The Moon in your sign boosts confidence and charm. Recognition and promotion chances rise at work. A new business plan will bring good results. Focused youth will progress well, and harmony in marriage strengthens. Students and artists achieve their goals. Health may worry you slightly. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 1.

Virgo

With the Moon in your 12th house, learn new legal strategies. Postpone business travel and focus on building a strong team. Financial disappointment may occur due to eclipsed influences. Laziness may cost opportunities. Stay calm in family issues, as love life feels dull. Health of a partner may affect you. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 5.

Libra

With the Moon in your 11th house, income will rise. Partnership business with your spouse brings profit. Avoid direct money dealings to prevent confusion. Economic growth in job prospects is likely. Family atmosphere will stay joyful and romantic. Students and artists remain focused. Health stays fine. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 1.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your 10th house, political or social advancement is seen. Business will be well-managed, and the day is favorable for completing major tasks. Job responsibilities increase with positive outcomes. Avoid unethical temptations. Family and love life stay balanced. Minor stomach issues may arise. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 8.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your 9th house, spiritual activities face delays. Meetings with seniors yield positive results. Business remains steady with ups and downs. Family support relieves stress. Students and sportspersons await good outcomes. Health stays stable, and your humility strengthens family bonds. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 7.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your 8th house, travel requires caution. Partnership business demands more effort for stability. Job pressure rises, and stress affects mood. Avoid negative thoughts and rash actions. Students need extra focus for success. Maintain dietary discipline and calmness. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 3.

Aquarius

With the Moon in your 7th house, marital bonds strengthen. Export-related businesses may see losses, but recovery will come soon. New job responsibilities bring relief. Transparency in projects will ensure success. Students perform well, though young lovers should stay cautious. Health remains good. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 2.

Pisces

With the Moon in your 6th house, you’ll overcome enemies. The festive season boosts business income and productivity. Job promotions are likely, and the day feels smooth. Family brings joy, and love deepens. Students excel in favorite subjects, though leg strain may trouble you. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]