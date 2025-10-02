Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (October 02) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 10th house, following your father’s ideals will bring success. Sukarma Yoga favors achievements, but effort and faith are needed. Business planning, especially in property, will be favorable, but avoid risks during the festive season. Working women should focus on pending projects. Family matters require patience, love life is harmonious, and health issues like diabetes and BP need care. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 8.

Taurus:

The Moon in the 9th house brightens your fortune through good deeds. Public-sector businessmen may receive new orders. Small traders can expect profits, while large investments need caution. Time with family brings joy. Working women can manage workload efficiently. Health may feel slightly weak, and students may succeed in campus placements. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 7.

Gemini:

The Moon in the 8th house indicates domestic complexities. Festive season may stress business due to unsold stock. Marketing deals may arise but could be delayed. Avoid interference at work, and stay cautious of jealous colleagues. Family celebrations bring happiness. Manage anger and blood pressure, stay positive with friends. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 3.

Cancer:

The Moon in the 7th house may cause disagreements between spouses. Festive-season equipment purchases are auspicious. Business activities proceed steadily, and careful attention is needed in paperwork at work. Employees focusing on personal growth will succeed. Family and marital harmony remain strong, though young people may feel fatigued. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 2.

Leo:

With the Moon in the 6th house, financial blockages may clear. Sukarma Yoga supports completing pending finance matters. Media and telecom businesses may profit, and software employees will handle new projects well. Working women experience smooth workdays, while students and athletes feel energized. Family achievements bring joy, but health requires vigilance. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8.

Virgo:

The Moon in the 5th house brings joy from children. Electronics and electrical business profits are expected. Festive season advances your business steadily. Employees should stay focused, and working women may lead meetings. Family leisure activities strengthen bonds, but diet and health need attention. Competitive students should work diligently without jealousy. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 9.

Libra:

The Moon in the 4th house may cause property disputes with your mother. Partnership businesses require careful scrutiny of documents. Manufacturing work needs vigilance to avoid financial or reputational loss. Working women should keep domestic matters separate from office. Marital harmony and family gatherings bring happiness. Students should remain active, while yoga and exercise help with physical strains. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 4.

Scorpio:

The Moon in the 3rd house encourages helping relatives. Festive-season stock updates attract customers. Sukarma Yoga favors clearing pending financial dues. Employees must focus positively, and transfers may pause for working women. Spousal misunderstandings may arise, but love remains steady. Muscle and cervical pains are possible. Religious or political connections bring benefits, and students and athletes see rewarding results. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 3.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, engage in good deeds. Business investments are favorable, and efforts will bring recognition and orders. Technology-related work will succeed. Working women should seize festive-season opportunities. Family advice strengthens bonds, and young people may meet old friends while traveling. Take care of senior family members’ health. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 7.

Capricorn:

The Moon in your sign enhances self-respect and reflection. Sukarma Yoga supports government contracts through humble conduct. Partnership businesses bring satisfaction. Job-related overtime may affect family time. Promotions and increments can be shared joyfully by working women. Social interactions refine your personality, and family support boosts confidence. Headaches or migraines may occur; timely care ensures recovery. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 1.

Aquarius:

The Moon in the 12th house urges expense control. Thoughtful communication in business meetings is key. Planetary positions favor work efficiency and success. Employees should avoid spreading rumors or lies. Long-awaited promotions may be secured. Youth participation in social activities enhances reputation. Extramarital tensions could impact married life. Diabetics and BP patients should monitor health closely. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 5.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 11th house, focus on increasing profits. Luxury business profits are likely, and partnership businesses require active involvement. Property dealings may succeed, with key meetings or news occurring. Marriage prospects improve for singles. Orders may come, but quality must be maintained. Working women may face office politics. Romantic relationships thrive, while athletes and students should include exercise in routines. Digestive issues may disrupt the day. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 1.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]