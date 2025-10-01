Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (October 01) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 10th house, you will feel a strong drive and enthusiasm for work. Atigand Yoga brings opportunities for business growth and profit. Working women will see relief from workplace issues. Travel to another city may be required. Family matters and children’s marriage prospects look positive. Be mindful of minor health issues like acidity. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 8.

Taurus

The Moon in the 9th house encourages spiritual focus. Keep business activities confidential, as your efforts will yield excellent results. Atigand Yoga ensures success in ventures undertaken. Office politics may cause minor problems, and home-related expenses could arise. Working women will progress steadily. Students may seek guidance from elders. Health requires attention. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 2.

Gemini

The Moon in the 8th house may trigger disputes at your maternal home. Partnership businesses may face accounting issues, and festival marketing may cause losses. Working women will experience heavy workload with limited income. Avoid haste at work to prevent complications. Married couples may face third-party interference. Students and artists should manage mental stress and take care of health. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 9.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 7th house, partnerships bring profit. Vashi Yoga favors new business planning. Festival season promises good earnings for traders without extra promotions. MNC job offers or foreign opportunities may arise. Working women’s efforts will bear fruit, while property or home renovations may require expenditure. Students and artists may face minor conflicts. Dental care is advised. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky number: 3.

Leo

The Moon in the 6th house helps overcome old illnesses. Partnership businesses face challenges but can succeed with effort. New job opportunities may appear, and workplace developments will favor you. Charity and generosity bring satisfaction. Family unity will strengthen. Competitive job seekers should continue efforts. Health needs attention to avoid bodily pains. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 6.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 5th house, students will excel academically. Atigand Yoga enhances import-export business activity. Other business activities will proceed smoothly, and reconnecting with old contacts may be beneficial. Artists and performers receive promising opportunities. Working women can complete pending assignments. Social or political work may bring achievements, and family interactions remain positive. Health remains stable. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky number: 4.

Libra

The Moon in the 4th house may cause property-related issues. Workplace management challenges require focus on internal tasks rather than external ones. Business competition may create obstacles; network expansion is necessary. Working women should maintain cooperative behavior with colleagues. Students must practice regularly to gain mastery over subjects. Family advice can help navigate difficulties. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 3.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and initiative increase. Avoid political disputes in partnership businesses and focus on customer engagement. Business plans succeed with determination, and past efforts at work yield results. Working women should remain careful as small mistakes can be costly. Family relations remain harmonious. Students, artists, and sportspeople will see rewards for hard work. Health is favorable. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 2.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 2nd house brings financial gains. Atigand Yoga strengthens business contacts and opens new opportunities. Handmade product businesses may prosper online. Working women may lead official meetings. Hard work at the workplace gains recognition and support from bosses. Home happiness and spousal warmth will increase. Young individuals gain social respect, while students excel with focus. Health improves with effort. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your sign, intellectual growth is highlighted. Young people need extra effort to achieve goals. Atigand Yoga brings positive business news. Hard work is essential to stabilize finances. Workplace diligence and humility pave the way for success. Boss and senior relations improve, aiding major projects. Family tensions may arise due to lifestyle habits. Students and artists may face distractions. Health outcomes are mixed. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 1.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 12th house warns of legal complications. During the festival season, business demands attention, and phone orders should not be ignored. Partnership businesses require new strategies to overcome challenges. Working women may face disappointment at work. Maintain confidence but avoid overconfidence, and focus on family bonding. Sportspeople may face muscular pain affecting practice. Young people should avoid laziness. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 2.

Pisces

The Moon in the 11th house emphasizes fulfilling responsibilities. Import-export business may see reduced sales due to tariffs, but alternative solutions will succeed. Partnership ventures bring profits, while coordination issues may arise. Working women may receive unexpected good news at the office. Marriage prospects are favorable after proper compatibility checks. Students and competitive individuals will work hard, and family health concerns may appear. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 2.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]