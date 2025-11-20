Aries

With the Moon in the 8th house, travel may bring conflict. Avoid trusting anyone with important business documents or money, as deceit is possible. Competitors may try legal moves, and workplace opponents could trouble you. Stay alert to mistakes, keep your diet disciplined, avoid arguments with your partner, and handle family disagreements calmly. Students should focus without waiting for others.

Taurus

With the Moon in the 7th house, new products will benefit your business. Though situations may not favor you initially, your abilities will help you turn them around. Buying new equipment is auspicious. Be more work-focused, complete pending tasks gradually, and maintain regular devotion. Relationships will sweeten, old illnesses ease, and students may wait longer for results.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 6th house, stress will ease. Favorable yogas may bring salary growth at work. Patience in business will bring success. Do your own tasks instead of relying on others and stay alert while driving. Excess trust may cause trouble. Family time will be limited but meaningful. Love life will revive old memories, and students will enjoy positive results.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 5th house, a pleasant unexpected meeting is possible. Financial hurdles in setting up business will clear, and professional relationships strengthen. Good opportunities at work bring happiness, though minor disputes may arise—stick to truth. Family harmony grows with elder brother’s support. Diabetic individuals must stay cautious. Love and career show improvement, especially for sports students.

Leo

With the Moon in the 4th house, family issues may surface. Avoid investments for now and wait for better opportunities. Business travel may get postponed. Workplace expectations may disappoint, and overconfidence can be risky. Fatigue may delay tasks, and arguments should be avoided in love. Control anger at home, as separation from someone close may cause emotional strain.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and determination rise. Business gains come through hard work and positivity. New ventures may bring slow early returns, but efforts will pay off. Workplace changes may slow progress, and boss displeasure can cause stress. Handle health issues like viral fever and manage family pressure wisely. Romance stays joyful, though students may feel career-related tension.

Libra

With the Moon in the 2nd house, uphold ethical values. Digital marketing boosts business growth and job-change plans may succeed. Headaches may trouble you, so stay alert about health. Believe in your decisions and spend time with loved ones to heal emotionally. Career opportunities strengthen, misunderstandings in relationships clear, and students must stay focused on their goals.

Scorpio

With the Moon in your sign, confidence leads to success. Business plans and important changes bring progress, and old contacts prove beneficial. Your performance earns praise at work, possibly leading to recognition. Weight gain and insomnia may trouble you. Spiritual inclination increases and family separation for work is possible. Love deepens, and students perform well academically.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 12th house, foreign connections may create obstacles. Financial scams could disturb your business accounts. Job search may feel tough and misuse of authority must be avoided. Seek advice from elders for major decisions. Digestive issues and family conflicts may arise due to harsh words. Student challenges increase, and misunderstandings may hurt your partner.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 11th house, focus on fulfilling responsibilities. You may need loans against property or gold for business needs. Work energy stays positive, and strategic planning helps efficiency. Joint pain reduces. Love life brings pleasant surprises and family time strengthens bonds. Competitive students succeed through steady efforts and may consider future investments for children.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 10th house, job-change efforts may succeed. Business profits support expansion, and operational changes boost employee motivation. Workplace disagreements should be avoided. Chest pain eases and family religious outings are possible. Women may get an opportunity to pursue their talents. Love life stays busy, and sports individuals must train intensely for success.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 9th house, social recognition increases. Review partnership documents carefully before signing. Avoid workplace gossip and complete others’ tasks with goodwill. Someone close may betray trust. Students receive praise for completed projects. Property decisions require elders’ advice. Marriage discussions may begin at home, and love grows sweeter. Stay health-alert and adjust your diet thoughtfully.