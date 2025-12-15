Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Horoscope Tomorrow, Tuesday December 16, 2025: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow, Tuesday December 16, 2025: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Big decisions or emotional moments today? Your December 16, 2025 horoscope reveals love, career, money and health predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

By : Pt. Suresh Shrimali | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (December 16) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the seventh house, partnership businesses will bring gains, and those in the automobile sector may successfully tap new opportunities. Luck will favor trade, leading to profitable deals and higher-than-expected income. Students will learn something new, while professionals may achieve success by proving their abilities. Health may improve, though relationships and family decisions need caution.

  • Lucky color: Grey
  • Lucky number: 7
  • Unlucky number: 3

Taurus:

The Moon in the sixth house indicates relief from old health issues and steady improvement in business, supporting overall growth. Businesspersons will achieve success without much stress, while employees should avoid haste and maintain respectful behavior at work. Family elders’ advice will help, and partners will be supportive. Weather changes may affect health slightly.

  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky number: 1
  • Unlucky number: 6

Gemini:

With the Moon in the fifth house, happiness related to children is indicated, and business sales will remain strong. Loan approvals may come through, and a positive office environment will boost creativity and timely project completion. Relationships will feel harmonious, and students may overcome study-related problems. Social recognition will increase.

  • Lucky color: Pink
  • Lucky number 5
  • Unlucky number: 1

Cancer:

The Moon in the fourth house may bring property-related disputes and financial stress in business. Avoid risky investments and stay calm at the workplace to prevent conflicts. Family expenses could rise suddenly, affecting harmony. Speech may cause issues in relationships, and social media activity needs care. Students should focus more on studies.

  • Lucky color: Yellow
  • Lucky number: 4
  • Unlucky number: 7

Leo:

With the Moon in the third house, keep an eye on siblings and rely on self-confidence to grow your business. Planetary support favors expansion and competitive success, while strong performance at work brings recognition. Family travel plans may arise, and guidance from others will help socially. Students should sharpen skills through challenges.

  • Lucky color: Purple
  • Lucky number: 2
  • Unlucky number: 7

Virgo:

The Moon in the second house highlights moral values and financial improvement in business. Growth opportunities will increase, and marketing efforts may succeed at work. Independent working styles will enhance skills for employees. Family time will be peaceful, relationships sweet, and friends may bring good news. Avoid quick-profit schemes.

  • Lucky color: Orange
  • Lucky number: 1
  • Unlucky number: 4

Libra:

With the Moon in your sign, self-reflection increases and business efforts to boost sales will succeed. Financial matters look favorable, and employees may resolve complex issues through talent and skill. Responsibilities may rise at work, while family outings and social appreciation bring joy. Relationships remain lively, though health needs attention for sports persons.

  • Lucky color: Navy blue
  • Lucky number 3
  • Unlucky number: 9

Scorpio:

The Moon in the twelfth house advises careful expense planning and caution in business, especially related to medicines. Avoid jealousy and haste at work to prevent reprimands. Office changes are possible, and misunderstandings may affect family ties. Manage stress for better health, and think carefully before social decisions. Students may feel distracted.

  • Lucky color: Green
  • Lucky number: 5
  • Unlucky number: 3.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the eleventh house, fulfilling duties will bring benefits, especially in online business where services may outperform competitors. Support from seniors will resolve issues, and marketing professionals may receive awards. Travel plans with partners or family are likely. Social service brings peace, but students must stay focused.

  • Lucky color: Silver
  • Lucky number: 6
  • Unlucky number: 1

Capricorn:

The Moon in the tenth house emphasizes career focus, bringing new projects and recognition in business. Teamwork will ensure workplace success, and balanced handling of conflicts is advised. Romantic experiences may uplift emotions, and family decisions require careful thought. Social activities feel exciting, and students may see improved rankings through hard work.

  • Lucky color: Golden
  • Lucky number: 7
  • Unlucky number: 2.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the ninth house, spiritual inclinations rise and timely project completion leads to success in business. Do not ignore small profits, as they strengthen finances. Employees may gain confidence and new responsibilities, possibly involving travel. Family support brings peace, and relationship tensions ease. Students should avoid shortcuts.

  • Lucky color: Brown
  • Lucky number 8
  • Unlucky number: 4

Pisces:

The Moon in the eighth house may bring unwanted family issues and financial pressure, possibly requiring loans. Those dealing in metals may see gains, but workplace haste can cause errors. Luck supports employees, though travel plans may be postponed. Control anger in relationships and avoid junk food to protect health. Students may struggle with concentration.

  • Lucky color: Cream
  • Lucky number: 4
  • Unlucky number: 9.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Embed widget