Aries:

With the Moon in the 7th house, freshness will come into your relationship with your life partner. Due to Shobhan Yoga, teamwork and financial planning will bring good business profits. Employees should work quietly and keep seniors informed of achievements. Love life improves through positivity, family gains from ancestral property, students progress well, but health may need attention.

Lucky colour navy blue, lucky number 4, unlucky number 6.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 6th house, try to reduce conflicts with known and unknown enemies. Big business deals can be successfully completed with focus. Speak politely with clients and suppliers to avoid losses. Seniors’ support at work helps complete tasks. Family and social interactions bring change, love life surprises you, and artists and sportspersons get support.

Lucky colour purple, lucky number 2, unlucky number 4.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 5th house, students will see improvement in studies. Good management will strengthen business reputation quickly. Employees should try new work methods and gain visibility in meetings. Family support and parental guidance help growth. Love partners communicate openly, competitive students stay focused, and elders guide the younger generation.

Lucky colour red, lucky number 3, unlucky number 7.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 4th house, home renovation may face issues. Partnership business can create stress, and business expansion plans should be postponed due to Malmas. Office work may be delayed due to technical faults and workload. Family misunderstandings may arise, trust is needed in relationships, students learn through struggle, and travel or sports injuries need caution.

Lucky colour off-white, lucky number 1, unlucky number 6.

Leo:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, relatives will offer support. Business success depends on your own effort and confidence rather than relying only on teams. Shobhan Yoga helps complete workplace tasks and resolve issues gradually. Love conflicts reduce, students and artists learn from famous personalities, family pilgrimage plans may form, and sportspersons must stay disciplined.

Lucky colour black, lucky number 7, unlucky number 4.

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, take care of ancestral property. Businesspeople get strong support from government officials, and spouse or family help improves finances. Promotion chances arise at work, while coordination with colleagues is advised. Social efforts gain speed, love life includes outings, students prepare well for exams, and health improves through yoga.

Lucky colour orange, lucky number 8, unlucky number 1.

Libra:

With the Moon in your sign, you will remain intelligent and balanced. Shobhan Yoga brings success in securing projects. Even if business is running well, focus on promotion. Work pressure may be high, but recognition follows. Family foresight strengthens the future, students achieve campus placement, love partners receive surprises, and the younger generation sees positive developments.

Lucky colour sky blue, lucky number 3, unlucky number 5.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 12th house, learn to handle legal complexities carefully. Carelessness in partnership business may create problems. Hard work and strategy are required to stay competitive. Office politics should be avoided, and respect towards seniors is essential. Emotional control is needed at home and in love life. Students should improve weaknesses, and health remains delicate.

Lucky colour brown, lucky number 6, unlucky number 8.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 11th house, plan income growth wisely. Personally train new staff in business matters. Your own efforts will defeat competitors. Shobhan Yoga brings job offers, especially for employees and the unemployed. Leadership and positivity help social work, family elders’ advice proves useful, sportspersons shine, and love partners receive expensive gifts.

Lucky colour grey, lucky number 7, unlucky number 1.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the 10th house, guidance from elders brings professional success. Shobhan Yoga may help secure a government tender. Use business loans properly. Confidence at work increases responsibilities and recognition. Family blessings support important tasks, health needs attention, love life remains peaceful, students may get foreign internships, and social service earns respect.

Lucky colour pink, lucky number 8, unlucky number 2.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 9th house, auspicious tasks will succeed. Shobhan Yoga ensures business progress. Learning from parents’ business experience proves beneficial. Focus on work and follow the boss’s directions carefully. Public relations need strengthening socially. Accept family mistakes wisely, love partner supports you fully, and students may travel for projects.

Lucky colour white, lucky number 9, unlucky number 3.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 8th house, be cautious while traveling. Machine breakdowns may delay business work and increase expenses. Stay alert from hidden enemies. Employees must focus strictly on tasks to avoid errors. Laziness may cost social opportunities, family humor may cross limits, love communication needs control, competition troubles students, and health remains weak.

Lucky colour green, lucky number 2, unlucky number 5.