Horoscope Today, August 09: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 08) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 10th house, changes in your job will bring benefits. This weekend, close relatives may visit your home, creating a pleasant atmosphere after a long time, and if there are plans for shifting house, the time has come for them to bear fruit. Sports persons should not let their inner happiness diminish, and should continue working with full enthusiasm without allowing feelings of disappointment to creep in. With the formation of Saubhagya and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga, there are chances of significant growth in business, financial gains, and receiving some good news. Businessmen may find opportunities for profit and should display their products.

Salaried individuals will overcome difficulties at work, achieve success, and take on new responsibilities. Employed persons will be trusted by their bosses and seniors and may be assigned important tasks, but they must avoid overconfidence. Students may face some problems. You may suffer from infections or joint pains. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should tie a red silk rakhi to their brothers and brothers should gift a copper coin or a red-colored item to their sisters.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 9th house, doing good deeds will brighten your luck. If you wish to undertake any important work, first worship Lord Hanuman, as he will help you accomplish your task. There is a possibility of receiving good news related to your job, chances of promotion, and appreciation for your work, as you fulfill all your duties well. Employed persons may receive an award for their best performance at the office, and official work may be completed successfully, so be prepared. Marital relations will remain sweet, and going on a long drive with your spouse and family this weekend will bring joy, though there may be some minor tensions in family life.

Students may be worried about their health and spend money on it. Business conditions are favorable, and helping someone at the right time will bring you great success, with problems in business reducing and new ventures succeeding. Businessmen should keep their stock full, as sudden crowds of customers may come, and they should avoid turning them away due to shortage. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should tie a white or pink rakhi, and give rice, sugar candy, or a silver coin to their brothers, while brothers should gift white clothes or perfume to their sisters.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 8th house, disputes with in-laws may arise. Business conditions may be tough for you, which could distract your focus, so you must make efforts with full concentration to improve the situation, without letting your focus break or feeling mentally weak. You will need to work hard to meet work-related targets, and you will get relief in government matters, though your financial condition may be affected by recession, requiring extra effort in business. Employed persons should aim to elevate their material status and remain calm when doing important tasks. At the office, your boss may ask for details of your work, so keep it organized and prepare reports in advance. Work conditions will not be completely favorable. Try to fulfill the promises made to your partner, or their trust in you may gradually decline.

Sports persons may face delays in achieving desired results, so it is advised to keep a strict check on your manner of speaking. Mental stress may trouble you, and your health stars indicate potential problems. Sports persons may feel disturbed by the words of close ones, so it is better to remain cool and handle matters with patience. On Raksha Bandhan – tie a green rakhi and apply a tilak with basil leaves; sisters should gift betel leaves, cardamom, or a green-colored item to their brothers.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 7th house, business will see growth. Due to the current weather, you may suffer from cough or cold, for which Ayurvedic treatment will be better. In business, maintain transparency with your partner in financial dealings and keep a close eye on past investments. Workload in business will be high, but you will be able to handle it with full dedication and energy. Sports persons will remain physically and mentally active, and should maintain this energy always. This is the time to awaken your talent and abilities, which will certainly bring you success. There will be relief in government and debt-related matters. For employed persons, planetary movements will be favorable, bringing positivity and new opportunities.

A positive stroke of luck at the workplace will put you ahead of others, making it an excellent day for you. You will take greater interest in religious activities. Students should keep their negativity and anger under control. On Raksha Bandhan – use a silver or pearl rakhi, sisters should feed their brothers white sweets, and brothers should give shiny or white items to their sisters.

Leo:

With the Moon in the 6th house, hostility from known and unknown enemies will decrease. This will be a busy and hardworking time in business, shaping a better future, though your generous and straightforward nature will be the key to your success. The day will be moderately fruitful, with some ups and downs. Business will pick up pace and a positive environment will prevail, with signs of some improvement in financial conditions; you may gain from your business partner. Your financial profile will remain stable. Salaried individuals may face financial difficulties, and your boss may say something about sensitive matters that could feel argumentative to you.

Employed persons have a strong chance of receiving a long-pending promotion, and may get guidance from office seniors. Resolving a family issue will bring peace and comfort at home, children will remain disciplined, married life will be loving, and you may benefit significantly due to siblings. Students will see positive results. Apart from minor ailments, your health will be fine. Be prepared to host guests at home and treat them well. Sports persons should place more trust in their loved ones. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should feed their brothers syrupy sweets and tie a multi-colored rakhi; brothers should gift orange or bright red items related to the Sun.

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 5th house, parents will be happy with their children. Some problems may arise in your family life, and unexpected expenses may cause stress, though marital harmony will remain. Time spent in get-togethers and entertainment with friends and relatives will be pleasant. Improvement in business will bring relief and opportunities for expansion in new areas, creating positive situations and progress in business. With the support of Saubhagya and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga, the release of pending payments will improve your financial arrangements.

Salaried people will achieve better results by making some changes in their working methods, with a normal atmosphere in the office helping you progress in your work. Employed persons need to be a bit more workaholic and plan to complete pending tasks gradually. Sports persons may want to make some changes in their field. Due to negligence, an old health problem may resurface, so do not be careless about your health. Maintain harmony with your parents, and avoid conflicts with them; sometimes, sitting with them and expressing love is important. On Raksha Bandhan – feed your brother motichoor laddus and tie a rakhi with the symbol of Lord Ganesha; brothers should gift green items related to Mercury to increase sibling love.

Libra:

With the Moon in the 4th house, family comforts may decrease. If any partnership business matter is ongoing this weekend, it may get more complicated, so caution is necessary. There may be some problems in business, and turnover issues may hold you back. Changes in behavior from co-workers and seniors at the office may trouble you, and target-based employees may feel pressured. Efforts in your job may prove fruitless, as your seniors may not appreciate your work, and laziness may make it difficult to complete your tasks. You may engage in religious activities but should avoid arguments and debates. Sports persons may see a drop in popularity and fame.

Some health issues may arise. If there are family disputes, try to resolve them quickly before they escalate. Students need to give up laziness and work hard, as this is a favorable time for gaining benefits. Avoid revealing any confidential information to outsiders during meetings. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should feed their brothers halwa or homemade sweets and tie a light yellow silk rakhi; brothers should gift pink, cream, or white items related to Venus.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and valor will increase. This will be very beneficial for salaried people, though the circumstances are not yet completely favorable and some problems may still arise. Employed persons may have disputes with someone at work, but should remember not to abandon the truth. Stay aware of the activities of colleagues at the workplace. This weekend, work related to family businesses will be successful, and business conditions will be very good; making the right decision at the right time will bring success.

Businessmen should keep investing from time to time to expand their business and should monitor stock shortages. In the family environment, mutual harmony will help complete your tasks, and you will try to resolve situations peacefully instead of with anger. With the formation of Saubhagya and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga, there will be chances of extra income, an increase in wealth, and growth in fame and popularity. Students may plan online learning of new things. Headaches may take time to subside. It is time to give a fitting reply to those who say you cannot achieve something, as your success will be the answer. Do not ignore your life partner’s advice, as it may prove beneficial for you. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should feed their brothers sweets made from jaggery and tie a pink rakhi; brothers should gift red or saffron items related to Mars.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, matters related to ancestral property will be resolved. While you will get relief in some aspects of life, small ongoing problems may continue to bother you. Your hard work will help complete some important tasks. Sports persons will get a chance to showcase their talent and may even achieve an award. The youth will maintain a positive approach toward their work and succeed. At the office, avoid overthinking and wasting time on unnecessary matters.

Employed persons may gain great success from short work-related trips, and your working skills may improve. You will be able to maintain harmony with business associates and in your married life, and organizing your work style will help you achieve your goals quickly. Starting a new business venture for expansion will be favorable, and your financial condition will improve, with chances of increased sales. Students should focus on their dreams. Health conditions will be in your favor. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should feed their brothers rasgullas and tie a yellow-and-white rakhi; brothers should gift yellow items to their sisters.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in your sign, self-confidence will increase. Planetary positions will favor expansion in business operations, but avoid speculation or be extra cautious; before making any decision, seek advice and direction from an experienced person. Manufacturing businessmen should promote research and make some modifications to their products to maintain market monopoly. When problems arise, employed persons should channel their energy toward finding solutions instead of getting disturbed, as making noise will achieve nothing. Work as a team with co-workers at the office, and do not hesitate to help others in trouble; there is no expectation of job change at present.

Family life will remain happy, but extramarital affairs could disturb domestic peace and harmony, so avoid them. Stress and negative thoughts could impact your health. Sports persons and artists may face some challenges in their fields. You may suffer from indigestion or loss of appetite. You may feel emotional about love matters and find it hard to focus on work, and you might plan a visit to a relative’s home after a long time. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should feed their brothers balushahi and tie a multi-colored rakhi; brothers should gift blue or purple items to their sisters, and spend time together in prayer.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 12th house, learn the tricks of the legal trade. When traveling for business, plan carefully, and in corporate meetings, avoid boasting too much about your achievements, as jealousy could lead someone to harm you. Businessmen should avoid disputes with opposite-gender customers, as you may be blamed even if it is not your fault. Employed persons must avoid arrogance, as it can hinder progress, so maintain humility in behavior. Save your data regularly, as sudden technical problems could lead to data loss.

Try to take a break from work. In the race for quick success, do not engage in wrongful acts, control your anger and ego, and be aware that financial difficulties may make family members upset with you, forcing you to comply with their demands. You may feel weak and unwell. Sports persons should face struggles with determination and move forward with motivation, as such challenges are a part of life. You may suffer from shoulder stiffness and body pain. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should feed their brothers kalakand and tie a blue-decorated rakhi; brothers should gift sky blue or grey items to increase sibling love.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 11th house, fulfill your duties. Try to settle matters related to tax, returns, etc., on time. New business will pick up pace and a positive atmosphere will form, with favorable conditions for financial gains. If your life partner is also your business partner, there will be good earnings, and you should share business matters with them instead of keeping them only as a paper partner. If you are going for an interview, remember to answer only what is asked and not display your knowledge unnecessarily.

You may face a heavy workload, along with good news related to work. Family members will follow your advice, and married life will be good, with luck favoring you. Women will get help from their life partners in household chores. Students may waste valuable time on social media. Take care of your health, as body aches may trouble you. On Raksha Bandhan – sisters should feed their brothers gulab jamuns and tie a yellow-blue zari rakhi; brothers should gift yellow or sea-colored items to their sisters.