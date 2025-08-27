Horoscope Today, August 27: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 27) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 6th house, you will find relief from debts, though stress may arise in business due to incomplete orders and unproductive trips. Yet, Ravi Yoga promises a profitable deal. Workload at the workplace can create tension, and employees must control speech and behavior. Concerns for a spouse’s health may bother you, though spending time with your partner brings comfort. Youth need confidence to reach goals, and students will try to finish tasks early under Lakshminarayan Yoga. Heart patients must remain cautious. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer red flowers, red clothes, sandalwood, and chant “Om Vakratundaya Hum” for prosperity.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 5th house, parents will feel joy through children. Vashi Yoga will help you resolve partnership issues, and plans to join ancestral business may succeed. At work, your cooperative attitude will surprise opponents, and legal matters may turn in your favor. Family time will be memorable, and Budhaditya Yoga will bring a special day in love life. Athletes may impress coaches, but avoid street food. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer rose flowers, yogurt, white clothes, and chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah” for wealth and peace.

Gemini:

The Moon in the 4th house will help resolve property matters. Business expansion plans may face sudden cancellation, and quick decisions could pressurize you. Restlessness, irregular eating, and fatigue may affect health, while hidden enemies may create trouble at work. Efforts to maintain harmony in relationships may fail, and secret matters could surface in love. Students will see mixed outcomes, though joint pains may ease. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer green clothes, grass (Durva), and chant “Om Shri Ganadhipataye Namah” for peace and prosperity at home.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, friends will extend their support. Sunapha Yoga promises improved finances, and your hard work in business will bring desired results. At work, you will complete tasks quickly, though challenges from the opposite gender may arise. Ravi Yoga will enhance love life, while competitive students may succeed. Indigestion could trouble you. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer white flowers, milk, kheer, and chant “Om Shri Shwetark Devaya Namah” along with Ganapati Atharvashirsha for divine blessings.

Leo:

The Moon in the 2nd house will bless you with moral strength. Under Ravi Yoga, politicians will display high confidence, and businessmen will succeed in legal matters. At work, your urge for changes must be well planned, though employees may rejoice over preferred positions. Married life will flourish with luxury and romance. Students may set milestones under Anandaadi Yoga. Avoid oily food. On Ganesh Chaturthi, tie knots in a sacred thread while chanting “Jai Ganesh Kato Klesh” and keep it in your wallet for blessings.

Virgo:

With the Moon in your sign, confidence will rise, and Lakshminarayan Yoga may bring new projects or connections during travel. At work, your positive mindset will overcome opposition, though you may commit to challenging tasks. Spouse or relatives may surprise you with an expensive gift, while youth will remain cheerful. Love partners may plan a short trip under Sunapha Yoga. Students should move past unresolved topics for success. Shoulder pain may persist. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer turmeric, yellow flowers, and chant “Om Ekdantaya Namah” with devotion.

Libra:

The Moon in the 12th house warns of losses from new associations, and obstacles may appear in social work. Business expenses on hobbies could create dilemmas, and job or business changes should be avoided. Employees must remain calm, as showing too much enthusiasm may backfire. Relations with spouse or relatives could strain. Students should stay focused on studies. Servicing your vehicle is advised to avoid mishaps. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer white flowers, curd, and chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah” for relief from troubles.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 11th house, good news may come from elder brothers. Financial issues in business will be resolved with effort, while Budhaditya Yoga may bring employees promotions or salary hikes. New ideas will emerge at work, and legal problems may ease. Married life will bring sweet moments and romance. Students will succeed if they maintain continuity, while Anandaadi Yoga will help balance personal and social life. Bone pains may trouble you. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer red flowers, vermilion, and chant “Shri Vighnaharan Sankat Haranaya Namah” for blessings.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 10th house, you’ll remain a workaholic. Ravi Yoga will bring golden opportunities in business, and new ventures may be planned. At work, your focus and effort could lead to rewards or new job offers. Employees should avoid unnecessary disputes. Youth may feel disheartened if desires aren’t fulfilled, but perseverance will bring results. Vashi Yoga ensures support from family members. Students will benefit from seniors’ help, and health will improve. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer turmeric-coated grass while chanting “Shri Gajavaktram Namo Namah” for success.

Capricorn:

The Moon in the 9th house enhances spiritual knowledge. Ravi Yoga may bring major business profits, though betrayal from close ones is possible, so pay attention to paperwork. At work, opponents may trouble you, but patience will help. Employees may struggle with travel-related issues. Married life may see less attention due to workload, though Anandaadi Yoga brings surprise gifts from partners. Athletes should avoid conflicts. Digestion problems may arise. On Ganesh Chaturthi, make a Swastika with vermilion or rice and worship a betel nut wrapped in sacred thread as Lord Ganesha.

Aquarius:

The Moon in the 8th house could create disputes with relatives. Businessmen should avoid starting new ventures, as obstacles may arise. Maintaining harmony with coworkers and customers is key to growth. At work, laziness or mistakes may draw criticism from seniors. Financial control is necessary, while impulsive actions in marriage or relationships must be avoided. Students may feel confused with studies, and health could suffer. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer sweets or jaggery bread and chant “Om Gan Muktaye Phat” while donating green items to the needy.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 7th house, partnership business will bring profit. Budhaditya Yoga ensures beneficial investment plans and fruitful business efforts. Meetings with influential people may prove significant. At work, travel plans may form, along with promotions or salary hikes. Sunapha Yoga brings support from both seniors and juniors. Married life will see misunderstandings cleared, while students may face academic stress. Health requires care. On Ganesh Chaturthi, offer grass and red flowers to Ganesha, chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah,” and donate green items for prosperity.