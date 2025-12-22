Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAstroHoroscope Tomorrow, Wednesday December 23, 2025: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Big decisions or emotional moments tomorrow? Your December 23, 2025 horoscope reveals love, career, money and health predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

By : Pt. Suresh Shrimali | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (December 23) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 10th house, changes in job or profession can bring benefits. Vyaghata Yoga strengthens your financial position, especially for those in electronics business who may reduce loans. Socially the day is favorable, seniors’ guidance will help at work, salary hike hopes may revive, family dues may return, health improves gradually, and emotional support boosts confidence.

  • Lucky Colour: Green
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Unlucky: Number: 3.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 9th house, interest in religious activities will grow. Businesspersons should maintain customer relations and focus on major clients while tracking market fluctuations. Workplace competition remains healthy, friends support goals, mentors guide sports persons and artists, family issues resolve with elders’ advice, relationships stay peaceful, and focused revision helps students.

  • Lucky Colour: Orange
  • Lucky Number: 1
  • Unlucky: Number: 4.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 8th house, there may be unpleasant news from in-laws. Laziness in partnership business can cause losses, competitors stay alert, and workplace challenges require wisdom. Maintain politeness at home, avoid bad company and addictions, control speech in relationships, manage fatigue, and stay cautious during sports practice.

  • Lucky Colour: Yellow
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Unlucky: Number: 7.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 7th house, travel plans with your spouse may form. Vyaghata Yoga brings profits in online marketing. Business growth depends on understanding customer choices. Job offers may arise due to skills, family differences may end, social work in education or sports is likely, students progress through smart study, and regular workouts improve health.

  • Lucky Colour: Navy blue
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Unlucky: Number: 9.

Leo:

With the Moon in the 6th house, stay cautious of hidden enemies. Vyaghata Yoga helps recover stuck money. Delay new business plans until after mid-January. Workplace mood may feel dull initially, but appreciation follows. Romantic outings are possible, students succeed in efforts, social efficiency improves reputation, and health negligence should be avoided.

  • Lucky Colour: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Unlucky: Number: 2.

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 5th house, a sudden meeting is possible. Smart work boosts electronic business prospects though customer flow may be slow, so focus on presentation. Changing habits brings success, elders’ blessings matter, youth feel in control, romance includes dinner plans, pending social work completes, and students stay focused on improvement.

  • Lucky Colour: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Unlucky: Number: 1.

Libra:

With the Moon in the 4th house, family issues may arise. Partnership business sees financial stress, competitors need caution, and workload increases at office. Avoid arguments and careless words socially, manage stress for health, relationships may feel strained, patience at home is vital, good news at work delays, and students face distractions.

  • Lucky Colour: White
  • Lucky Number: 1
  • Unlucky: Number: 6.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and confidence increase. Financial management improves income prospects, farming business does well, and Vyaghata Yoga favors promotion or salary hike. Workplace performance earns praise, expenses may rise socially, romance feels better, avoid ignoring spouse, watch children’s behavior, students focus seriously, and travel plans may form.

  • Lucky Colour: Pink
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Unlucky: Number: 1.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, care for ancestral property is advised. Vyaghata Yoga brings political support in business and easier government contacts. Loans for expansion may get approval. Stay professional to avoid authority issues, job seekers get offers, control anger at home, relationships feel tense, students see opportunities, and outings with friends are likely.

  • Lucky Colour: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Unlucky: Number: 3.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in your sign, confidence rises. Delay buying new machines during Malmas. Government-related business improves with good relations. Managers should stay polite, part-time work may be needed, social success grows through ability, consistency benefits artists and athletes, students must avoid laziness, relationships need careful words, family surprises await, and travel for seminars is possible.

  • Lucky Colour: Cream
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Unlucky: Number: 9.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 12th house, foreign connections may face hurdles. Balance saving with enjoying the present to reduce stress. Business ups and downs are normal, self-review improves work quality, workload remains heavy, unnecessary social running increases fatigue, property disputes may arise, avoid arguments in love, health needs care, and students worry over delayed projects.

  • Lucky Colour: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Unlucky: Number: 7.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 11th house, efforts to increase income gain momentum. Vyaghata Yoga supports planning for a major business project. Clear old stock through offers, keep office matters confidential, career options boost confidence, job seekers benefit from active contacts, athletes must prioritize health, spiritual family plans form, romance deepens, social praise comes, and students succeed through focus.

  • Lucky Colour: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 8
  • Unlucky: Number: 4.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
