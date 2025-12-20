Aries:

With the Moon in the ninth house, helping others will bring good fortune. Business profits improve through strong financial management and team support. Employees will earn praise from seniors by staying focused and respectful. Family interactions will be influential, though love life may face strain. Students remain busy with studies; travel requires care of valuables.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Unlucky number: 7.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the eighth house, domestic matters may feel complicated. Poor management can cause business losses, though things may stabilize later. Workplace stress and jealousy from colleagues are possible, so stay focused. Expenses may rise, creating financial pressure. Relationships may face trust issues, and health needs attention, especially skin-related concerns.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Unlucky number: 5.

Gemini:

The Moon in the seventh house strengthens marital bonding. Business growth is indicated through increased sales, though long-distance travel may bring expenses. Employees may be asked to train new coworkers. Students and artists perform better than expected. Spending on loved ones may increase. Social connections improve, benefiting career and public image.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Unlucky number: 9.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the sixth house, relief from debts is likely. Sudden business challenges may arise but will be resolved with divine support. Career growth brings chances of salary increase or transfer. Family property matters improve, and love life remains stable. Students succeed through smart study. Social media efforts gain appreciation.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Unlucky number: 4.

Leo:

The Moon in the fifth house favors learning and creativity. Business stays strong, though expenses need balancing. Employees should focus on smart work and skill-building. Love and family life remain pleasant, easing worries. Young aspirants, especially in defense or sports, receive strong planetary support. Sudden official travel may occur.

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Lucky number: 3

Unlucky number: 9.

Virgo:

With the Moon in the fourth house, family challenges may arise. Business requires strict rule-following and cautious decision-making. Hard work is essential for workplace success. Avoid unnecessary arguments at home. Students must struggle harder for good results. Health and relationships need care, as misunderstandings may affect love life.

Lucky colour: Cream

Lucky number: 4

Unlucky number: 3.

Libra:

The Moon in the third house advises self-effort over dependence. Investors may show interest in your business, but partnership transparency is crucial. Confidence brings workplace success, though speech should remain polite. Family time may reduce due to workload. Love life stays harmonious. Travel plans may get postponed.

Lucky colour:: Red

Lucky number:: 2

Unlucky number:: 7.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the second house, good deeds enhance positivity. Business profits rise, especially in precious metals, though investments should stay small. Career growth demands discipline and steady effort. Social reputation improves, and artists may work on major projects. Love life turns romantic. Short travel is possible.

Lucky colour: brown

Lucky number: 1

Unlucky number: 4.

Sagittarius:

The Moon in your sign may cause mental restlessness. Business growth is possible through hard work and bold steps. Workplace creativity earns appreciation, though love life may face challenges. Competitive exams require extra effort. Family trips may be planned. Staying honest toward goals ensures success.

Lucky colour: yellow

Lucky number: 4

Unlucky number: 2.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the twelfth house, legal awareness is important. Carelessness in partnership business can create obstacles. Employees should search for new opportunities while maintaining current jobs. Family health may cause concern, and relationships may face misunderstandings. Avoid sensitive social media sharing. Official travel may disappoint.

Lucky colour: orange

Lucky number: 2

Unlucky number: 8.

Aquarius:

The Moon in the eleventh house highlights profit-oriented efforts. Business growth improves through experience and networking. Employees should manage tasks efficiently and clear pending work. Love and family life remain joyful, with property purchase possibilities. Students perform well academically. Travel with friends is likely.

Lucky colour: silver

Lucky number: 5

Unlucky number: 1.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the tenth house, workplace politics may trouble you. Business decisions in partnerships need careful thought, and innovation attracts customers. Travel for seminars is possible. Accepting mistakes improves relationships. Social support helps pending tasks progress. Students achieve better results, while health needs emotional balance.

Lucky colour: pink

Lucky number: 7

Unlucky number: 9.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]