Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (15 August, 2025): Strong Progress In Business And Harmony In Family Life

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (15 August, 2025): Strong Progress In Business And Harmony In Family Life

Experience major improvements in business, strengthened family bonds, new friendships, career success, and joyful personal life with promising opportunities ahead.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (August 15):

Positive energy will dominate, bringing noticeable improvements in business that create a sense of relief and confidence. The environment at home will completely shift toward harmony. During this time, all the past misunderstandings and conflicts will probably dissolve. This will open up the door to deeper connections and shared happiness. All those who are pursuing nursing or working in the healthcare field are likely to see encouraging advancements in their careers, marking a step closer to their professional goals.

The day will also be socially enriching, with new friendships forming and valuable personal connections strengthening. Professionals who have been working hard in their field can expect their dedication to be recognized, paving the way for promising opportunities. This is also a favorable period for sending out resumes or attending interviews, as chances of success appear high.

Ambitions will find renewed strength, inspiring determination to pursue long-held goals with greater clarity and focus. Married life will flourish with warmth, mutual understanding, and moments of joy, adding an extra layer of satisfaction to personal relationships. Overall, the time ahead promises growth, harmony, and significant progress in both professional and personal spheres.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 14 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez Murmu On I-Day Eve
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez On I-Day Eve
India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Trump-Putin Alaska Meet Won't Bring Relief To India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget