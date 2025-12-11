Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCancer Daily Horoscope (December 12, 2025): A Promising Phase Marked by Success And New Opportunities

Cancer Daily Horoscope (December 12, 2025): A Promising Phase Marked by Success And New Opportunities

Cancer enters a highly favourable period where professional growth, legal victories and family honour shine brightly.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cancer Horoscope: Welcome, nurturing Cancer! You are celebrated for your deep empathy, intuitive nature, and fierce protectiveness of your loved ones. Cancer signs may seem prickly at first meeting, but once they decide to become friends with someone, that person has a friend for life. Your horoscope offers insights into understanding and managing your emotions, helping you ride the waves of life's challenges while creating a haven for yourself and your loved ones. 

Cancer Daily Horoscope (December 12):

This phase brings a strong wave of positivity and success for Cancer, filling your routine with confidence and forward movement. You may undertake an important journey related to a significant task or purpose, and this travel is likely to bring productive results. Matters related to legal proceedings appear to turn in your favour, offering relief and a sense of justice being served. In business and professional life, new avenues of income may open up, allowing you to expand your financial base and strengthen your position. This is a period that supports bold thinking, practical planning and the welcoming of favourable opportunities.

Within the family, your respect and goodwill rise noticeably. Your actions and decisions may enhance your image among loved ones, and you could become the central figure in handling an important matter. A major decision taken during this time is likely to benefit the entire family, bringing unity and long-term advantages. Emotional warmth, mutual trust and harmony define your domestic environment, making this a truly uplifting period. By staying confident and focused, you can maximise these positive developments and move closer to your personal and professional goals.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Cancer Horoscope Horoscope Astrological Prediction Cancer Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget