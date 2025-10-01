Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCancer Daily Horoscope (02 October, 2025): Natives Harness Wisdom For Wealth And Progress

Cancer Daily Horoscope (02 October, 2025): Natives Harness Wisdom For Wealth And Progress

For Cancer individuals, intellect, family reputation, and supportive relationships create a pathway to financial gain and personal satisfaction.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cancer Horoscope: Welcome, nurturing Cancer! You are celebrated for your deep empathy, intuitive nature, and fierce protectiveness of your loved ones. Cancer signs may seem prickly at first meeting, but once they decide to become friends with someone, that person has a friend for life. Your horoscope offers insights into understanding and managing your emotions, helping you ride the waves of life's challenges while creating a haven for yourself and your loved ones. 

Cancer Daily Horoscope (October 02):

Cancer natives are set to benefit greatly from their intellect and knowledge, using their sharp mind as a tool to generate wealth and open new avenues of growth. Their family reputation will also act as a supportive pillar, easing challenges and helping them achieve tasks more smoothly than expected. For those engaged in business, this period favors risk-taking in terms of investment. Calculated risks are likely to yield fruitful returns, strengthening financial standing.

For those in employment, the goodwill of seniors and superiors can work to their advantage, ensuring recognition for their efforts and paving the way for professional progress. With hard work backed by official support, workplace achievements will feel more fulfilling.

On the personal front, the warmth of family will shine through. Family members will express appreciation, and children will remain obedient, bringing pride and joy with their successes. This sense of harmony will elevate the mood within the household. However, minor tensions may arise with elderly members of the family, who could express dissatisfaction or disapproval over certain matters. Women in the family, meanwhile, will focus their energy on strengthening marital bonds and ensuring happiness in their relationships, adding to the overall sense of balance and stability.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Cancer Horoscope Horoscope Astrological Prediction Cancer Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
World
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget