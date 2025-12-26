[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]
Budh Gochar 2025: Mercury Transits On 29 December, Promises Career Growth For This Zodiac Sign — Important Tips To Follow
Budh Gochar 2025 on December 29 brings powerful career, business and financial shifts for Virgo. Know detailed predictions, health advice and remedies.
Budh Gochar 2025: As the year approaches its end, Budh Gochar 2025 marks a powerful astrological shift. On December 29, 2025, Mercury, the planet of intelligence, business and communication, moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius, where it will remain until January 17, 2026. With Sun, Mars and Venus already present in Sagittarius, this transit forms a rare Chaturgrahi Yog, along with the auspicious Budh–Guru Parivartan Rajyog. This will create a highly transformative phase for you.
This planetary alignment holds special importance for Virgo natives, as Mercury is both their ruling planet and the lord of the tenth house of career.
Virgo Horoscope: Career, Business, And Creative Growth
For Virgo, Mercury settles in the fourth house, activating professional foundations, mental focus and domestic stability. Business owners may initially face demanding customer feedback, but this phase offers excellent chances to refine services and strengthen reputation.
Professionals working in creative fields, marketing, production, design and graphics can expect a promising new project very soon. Students are advised to develop disciplined reading habits, while emerging artists are likely to see financial gains from their efforts.
Health Advisory For Virgo
Some health concerns may surface during this period, but early diagnosis and timely treatment will prevent major complications. Maintaining a balanced routine will be essential.
Auspicious Remedy For Mercury
To overcome obstacles and enhance Mercury’s blessings, chant Lord Ganesh’s Sankatnashak Stotra every Wednesday. This remedy is believed to remove hurdles and attract success.
