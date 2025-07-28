Aquarius Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): Legal Disputes And Financial Caution Mark The Day

Aquarius individuals may find themselves navigating a period of heightened challenges. Legal entanglements or court-related issues could surface unexpectedly, requiring careful attention and professional advice. It’s essential to avoid impulsive decisions, especially in legal or contractual matters, as complications may arise.

Business owners under this sign should tread carefully. There is a possibility of significant financial losses, especially in ventures involving high risk. This is not a favourable time for major investments or expansions, as rivals may be plotting against your success. Keeping business dealings transparent and avoiding shortcuts can help minimise potential damage.

Personal life may also experience turbulence. Differences with your spouse or partner could escalate, especially due to miscommunication or emotional stress. It is advisable to practise restraint in speech, as even minor disagreements could spiral into bigger conflicts.

On the health front, stress may take a toll on physical well-being. Prioritising self-care and maintaining a balanced lifestyle can offer some relief. Overall, remaining calm, patient, and alert is the key to navigating this phase. Avoid disputes, stay grounded, and refrain from taking hasty actions in any domain.