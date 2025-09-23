Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroAquarius Daily Horoscope (24 September, 2025): New Endeavours, Travel May Bring Progress

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (24 September, 2025): New Endeavours, Travel May Bring Progress

Work-related journeys and efforts to resolve disputes may open doors to growth, though family changes and adjustments could also be on the horizon.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aquarius Horoscope: Welcome to the future, Aquarius! Your sign is all about innovation, individuality, and humanitarian pursuits. Aquarians are unique and there is no one quite like you, and because each is so incredibly individual, it can be tough to describe them as a group. Your horoscope encourages you to embrace your unique perspective, foster change, and contribute to a better world. 

Aquarius Daily Horoscope (September 24)

Fresh opportunities are emerging, and they may require you to step outside familiar boundaries. Travel connected to work or business is strongly indicated, and while the journey may not be entirely smooth, the ultimate outcome is likely to be successful. Small obstacles could slow you down temporarily, but your persistence ensures that goals are eventually achieved.

This is also an excellent time to address disputes that have lingered in the background. Old conflicts, whether personal or professional, can be brought to resolution, clearing the path for smoother progress ahead. By taking a balanced and diplomatic approach, you can transform what once seemed like a barrier into a stepping stone toward advancement.

Within the family, auspicious developments may take shape, with possibilities of special events or gatherings lifting the atmosphere. However, this phase may also call for significant adjustments, particularly related to location or lifestyle. Relocation, either for yourself or for the benefit of your spouse and children, may become necessary. Though initially challenging, such changes could contribute positively to your future.

Balancing professional travel with personal commitments will be key. By remaining adaptable and proactive, you can overcome hurdles, strengthen family ties, and lay a foundation for growth that blends ambition with harmony.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aquarius Horoscope Today Aquarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Aquarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
World
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue In New York Ahead Of Trump's Speech
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue Ahead Of Trump's Speech
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget