ABP Live Astro Analysis: Mercury's Transit In Aquarius Signals Major Global Shift In February 2026

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Mercury’s Transit In Aquarius Signals Major Global Shift In February 2026

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Astrological analysis predicts major shifts in geopolitics, markets, AI and digital power during Mercury’s Aquarius transit in February 2026.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

According to Medini astrology, Mercury is regarded as the 'royal messenger' and the 'merchant' among planets. When Mercury enters Saturn’s stable and scientific sign Aquarius, global intellect shifts from individual interests toward collective transformation.

This upcoming transit is considered extraordinary because Aquarius already hosts Saturn, the Sun, and Pluto. Their combined energy with Mercury is forming what astrologers describe as a 'pressure chamber,' where old systems may collapse and new global structures could emerge.

Geopolitics: A ‘New Cold War’ In The Making

Aquarius represents global networks. Mercury’s alignment with Saturn in this sign suggests a possible shift in global power centers.

In the United States, this transit may challenge its technological dominance. Stricter cyber security policies could create friction in international trade relations. Major tech corporations may face increased government scrutiny and tighter regulations.

For China and Russia, the Mercury-Aquarius influence indicates advancements in space technology and digital warfare. In February 2026, border tensions may be overshadowed by incidents related to satellite hacking or major data leaks. Disputes between Russia and Europe could shift from oil and gas to data and information exchange.

Meanwhile, India appears positioned for global elevation. For India’s astrological chart (Taurus ascendant), Mercury’s transit in Aquarius activates the tenth house of governance and career. Astrologers suggest India could emerge as a global digital mediator, with fintech policies and platforms like UPI gaining international recognition and potentially becoming global standards.

Stock Market: A Phase Of Extreme Volatility

February 2026 is expected to be a month of heightened market volatility. Investors may react more to technology trends and rumors rather than logic.

In banking and fintech, traditional banking models could face challenges as central banks worldwide accelerate announcements around Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), potentially reducing the importance of physical cash. Banking stocks may witness sharp fluctuations. Institutions lagging in technology adoption could see steep declines, while blockchain-based startups may attract heavy investment.

In the IT, AI, and robotics sectors, Mercury’s presence in Aquarius is being seen as the beginning of a new AI era. A breakthrough AI technology could emerge that significantly alters the nature of human labor. Semiconductor and AI software companies may experience what analysts describe as 'irrational exuberance.' However, Saturn’s influence could disrupt global chip supply chains, affecting automobile production, especially electric vehicle manufacturers. A mid-February market correction remains possible due to supply constraints.

Explosion Of Information

Mercury governs communication, and in the air sign Aquarius, information is expected to spread rapidly. Social media platforms may see reduced governmental control, potentially triggering digital movements and political instability in several nations. Global debates around censorship and free speech could intensify in February 2026.

Mainstream media may struggle to maintain relevance as deepfake and AI-generated news content grows more sophisticated, making it increasingly difficult for the public to distinguish truth from misinformation. Astrologers describe this period as the beginning of an 'information chaos' era.

Environmental And Technological Signals

Mercury and Saturn in Aquarius may also bring unexpected weather changes. Strong winds, marine storms, or major disruptions in aviation technology could occur during the second and third weeks of February. Concerns about space debris or satellite collisions may temporarily disrupt global communication systems.

Opportunities For India

From February 3 through April 2026, India is projected to experience a phase of digital self-reliance. While early February could see capital outflows from markets, foreign investors may return strongly due to India’s technological resilience.

India’s youth are expected to rapidly adopt AI-based skills and education models, strengthening the gig economy and accelerating digital workforce transformation.

Astrologers conclude that future conflicts will be fought not with tanks, but with terabytes of data. Nations and corporations with the most advanced information systems could dominate in what is being described as a global 'Great Reset.'

Advisory For Investors

Astrological analysis advises investors to avoid herd mentality in February 2026. Rumors may peak during this period. The Mercury-Saturn alignment is said to favor those who rely on data and rational analysis rather than speculation. This transit may mark the end of the traditional industrial order and the beginning of a fully digital and transparent global system.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Embed widget